Mayor Bynum receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Mayor G.T. Bynum celebrated receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with expressions of gratitude to public health agencies and a nod to a late American professional wrestler.
Bynum posted a picture to social media Friday of himself and a worker smiling through masks at the Tulsa Health Department vaccination clinic, proudly displaying his new card.
"'If you wanna keep an eye on me don't look behind you, don't look to the sides, look straight up because I'm right on top of ya - Oh yeeeeeeaaah!'" Bynum quoted, attributing the phrase to the late Randy "Macho Man" Savage as well as his own immune system, which is now one step closer to victory if ever caught in a show-down with the virus.
Bynum registered for the vaccine through the state's vaccine portal, and he received an email this week with a link to schedule his appointment as part of Phase 3 of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan, a news release stated.
The following priority groups are eligible for vaccine appointments:
- Healthcare workers
- Expanded healthcare worker group such as allied health fields and general outpatient health service (i.e. behavioral health, dentists)
- First responders
- Adults 65 or older
- Oklahomans under 65 with comorbidities
- Teachers and staff in PreK-12 schools and childcare facilities
- People living and working in congregate locations and worksites.
- Public health staff and state, county, and city government leaders and elected officials
- Teachers, staff, and students age 16+ in education settings such as colleges, universities, career/vocational technology centers, etc. (only Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16+, other vaccine types are approved for 18+)
- Workers for essential businesses and industries, critical infrastructure staff
Bynum has long expressed his anticipation of the vaccine, but he always made clear he would wait until it was his turn to seek the vaccine.
"Thank you to the team at the Tulsa Health Department for the efficient and friendly operation you’re running," Bynum said in his post. "Thank you to the Oklahoma State Department of Health for being one of the best in the nation at getting the vaccine deployed as quickly as possible to everyone who wants it. Both are deploying vaccine as quickly as they can get it.
"For those of us who hate what this pandemic has put our community through for the last year, this is the best way for us to stomp it into the ground."
All Oklahoma residents can register for a vaccine through OSDH's Oklahoma Vaccine Portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. The portal determines their eligibility within each priority group and notifies them when its their turn to schedule an appointment. During the registration process, Oklahomans will be asked to enter basic contact information, including an email address, and complete a brief questionnaire regarding their medical history, according to the release.
There are also ways to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through local health care systems, physicians and pharmacies, the release states. For more opportunities, visit bit.ly/VaxTulsaCo.