Mayor Bynum receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Bynum has long expressed his anticipation of the vaccine, but he always made clear he would wait until it was his turn to seek the vaccine.

"Thank you to the team at the Tulsa Health Department for the efficient and friendly operation you’re running," Bynum said in his post. "Thank you to the Oklahoma State Department of Health for being one of the best in the nation at getting the vaccine deployed as quickly as possible to everyone who wants it. Both are deploying vaccine as quickly as they can get it.

"For those of us who hate what this pandemic has put our community through for the last year, this is the best way for us to stomp it into the ground."

All Oklahoma residents can register for a vaccine through OSDH's Oklahoma Vaccine Portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. The portal determines their eligibility within each priority group and notifies them when its their turn to schedule an appointment. During the registration process, Oklahomans will be asked to enter basic contact information, including an email address, and complete a brief questionnaire regarding their medical history, according to the release.