Mayor Bynum on Inhofe's seat: 'I will not be a candidate for anything in 2022'

Mayor G.T. Bynum said he is not running for for Sen. Jim Inhofe’s seat or any other office in 2022.

"I will not be a candidate for anything in 2022," Bynum said Monday morning on KRMG news radio. "We got so much to do in the time that I have got left as mayor, and I have got young kids that I want to participate in them growing up and being great people when they leave and go away to college.

"So no, I will not be running for anything this year. I am going to be focused on the job that folks already gave me."

Bynum did not rule out a future run for public office but made it clear he has no idea what the future will hold after he leaves as office in 2024.

"I have said that I would serve two terms as mayor and not run again because I feel strongly that you need to have a sense of urgency in the job and not think that you are going to be in it forever," Bynum said. "And that is definitely the case for me having term-limited myself to two terms.