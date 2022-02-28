Mayor Bynum on Inhofe's seat: 'I will not be a candidate for anything in 2022'

"I will not be a candidate for anything in 2022," Bynum said Monday morning on KRMG news radio. "We got so much to do in the time that I have got left as mayor, and I have got young kids that I want to participate in them growing up and being great people when they leave and go away to college.
"So no, I will not be running for anything this year. I am going to be focused on the job that folks already gave me."
Bynum did not rule out a future run for public office but made it clear he has no idea what the future will hold after he leaves as office in 2024.
"I have said that I would serve two terms as mayor and not run again because I feel strongly that you need to have a sense of urgency in the job and not think that you are going to be in it forever," Bynum said. "And that is definitely the case for me having term-limited myself to two terms.
"And after that, you just never know. "
Bynum added: "The thing that I value most in the heroes that I have had in my life is their commitment to service and selflessness. And I am always going to want to try to find ways to serve Tulsa, and whether that is in elected office or out of it, I have no idea.
"I don't even know what I am going to be doing three years from now."
Bynum, 44, was elected mayor in 2016. He won a second four-year term in 2020 and has said he would not run for mayor again. Before becoming mayor, he served eight years on the City Council.
A lifelong Republican, Bynum is the grandson of former Tulsa Mayor Robert LaFortune, who served from 1970 to 1978. His cousin Bill LaFortune was mayor from 2002 to 2006.
Before entering local politics, Bynum lived in Washington, D.C., where he worked as a staffer for Republican U.S. Sens. Don Nickels, from 2000 to 2005, and Tom Coburn, from 2005 to 2006.
