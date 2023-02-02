In a major reorganization of the city’s planning and development services, Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Thursday that he is reestablishing a Public Works Department and creating a new Department of City Experience.

“As we strive to grow as a world-class city, we have found that some of the ways we’re serving Tulsans can be improved through the way we organize our operations,” Bynum wrote in an email to city employees.

The reorganization, which will take effect July 1, will increase the city’s workforce, not reduce it, Bynum said.

The new Public Works Department will include employees from the city’s Streets and Stormwater Department and many workers from the Engineering Services Department, according to the mayor’s email.

Other Engineering Service employees go to work at the city’s Water and Sewer Department and some at DCE, Bynum said.

The email does not address whether the city will retain its Engineering Services Department in any form.

The DCE itself will be made up of six divisions with a focus on citizen-centric design, planning and neighborhood engagement, according to the mayor. They include five departments that already exist at the city - Animal Welfare, Neighborhood Inspections, Community Development and Housing, the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Equity, and Tulsa Planning Office - and a new one, the City Design Studio.

Bynum said the Design Studio will not only lead the design process on city projects but also be charged with engaging the community as projects happen. It will be made up of architects, planners and urban designers.

The city also plans to invite students, volunteers and design professionals to participate in the decision-making processes, Bynum said.

Last month, employees of the Tulsa Planning Office at the Indian Nations Council of Governments were informed that they would have to reapply for their jobs because the city’s planning services were being moved back to City Hall.

At the time, city officials said the move was part of a planned reorganization in which several departments would fall under a newly created City Planning, Design and Neighborhoods department.

Thursday’s announcement appears to be an expansion of that vision with a change to the name.

“For the overwhelming majority of City employees, this move does not affect your job duties,” Bynum wrote. “Rather, it represents a fundamental shift in how we approach and carry out projects with the citizen top of mind.”

The city’s water, streets and engineering services were for years under one department called Public Works. That changed in 2011 when then-Mayor Dewey Bartlett split the 1,400-person department and created three new ones: Streets and Stormwater, Water and Sewer, and Engineering Services.

