Mayor Bynum again calls for more local mask mandates or for Gov. Stitt to step in and take state action

Mayor G.T. Bynum on Thursday re-iterated his desire for more local governments to implement mask mandates or for the state to step in and do so to help hospitals.
"Our hospitals here in Tulsa do not just serve people that live in the city of Tulsa," Bynum said during a news conference in addressing the reports issued by the White House Coronavirus Task Force. "They serve the people that live in this entire part of the state of Oklahoma and I think that when our first and foremost concern is protecting the capacity of those hospitals to save lives, it shouldn’t just be on the citizens of Tulsa to protect that capacity."
Since Aug. 2, the White House task force has recommended a statewide masking mandate in Oklahoma. Its first report, dated June 29, recommended ensuring public use of masks in "all current and evolving hot spots."
Notably in the Tulsa metro, Broken Arrow — with a population of more than 100,000 — is without a mask requirement and is making up "a larger and larger portion of the county's total cases," according to Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart a week ago.
The latest White House report diverges slightly in that it recommends a mask requirement for counties experiencing 20 new cases per 100,000 people last week. There were 26 counties in the yellow zone (10 to 100 cases per 100,000 population) and 20 counties in the red zone (greater than 100 cases per 100,000 population).
Gov. Kevin Stitt has resisted implementing any sort of mask mandate statewide, saying enforcement would be problematic and that he prefers those decisions stay local.
Stitt's office didn't respond Wednesday to Tulsa World questions about the White House reports.
Interim State Health Commissioner Lance Frye responded to Tulsa World questions late Wednesday.
The World asked Frye — as the top public health official in the state — what his recommendation is to the governor regarding the White House's advice to install a statewide masking order.
Frye responded that he stresses each week the importance for Oklahomans to take preventative measures to protect themselves and others, which include wearing a face covering and regularly washing hands.
"Currently 16 cities enacted face covering requirements after OSDH issued guidance in early July to strongly recommend this practice in orange counties," Frye wrote. "Their local governance actions represent roughly 40% of the State’s population and in the most densely populated regions."
Frye said Oklahoma communities vary widely on population and risk, which is why providing robust county-level data is a priority.
However, the state until Aug. 18 didn't share the task force reports with local health departments nor governments. The state didn't put them out publicly until Aug. 24 — nearly two months after the first one.
Two editions — July 14 and Aug. 16 — were leaked publicly through the nonprofit newsroom Center for Public Integrity, sparking questions from journalists and concerns from public officials and state residents.
The mayor, in explaining his desire Thursday for a broader masking mandate in Oklahoma, said the state early in its response took localized action by closing non-essential businesses in counties that saw disease spread.
He said he appreciates that Stitt must weigh regulations that affect an apartment dweller in a densely populated metro with that of a lone rancher living on 500 acres in the panhandle.
"That was a really good way to break it out into those areas where it was applicable and not be putting a regulatory burden on those areas that didn't see or feel the presence of a threat yet," Bynum said. "So that could be an option if neighboring communities around here just won't do it.
"That's another person who could, would be the governor, after that kind of an action."
