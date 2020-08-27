Mayor Bynum again calls for more local mask mandates or for Gov. Stitt to step in and take state action

Mayor G.T. Bynum on Thursday re-iterated his desire for more local governments to implement mask mandates or for the state to step in and do so to help hospitals.

"Our hospitals here in Tulsa do not just serve people that live in the city of Tulsa," Bynum said during a news conference in addressing the reports issued by the White House Coronavirus Task Force. "They serve the people that live in this entire part of the state of Oklahoma and I think that when our first and foremost concern is protecting the capacity of those hospitals to save lives, it shouldn’t just be on the citizens of Tulsa to protect that capacity."

Since Aug. 2, the White House task force has recommended a statewide masking mandate in Oklahoma. Its first report, dated June 29, recommended ensuring public use of masks in "all current and evolving hot spots."

Notably in the Tulsa metro, Broken Arrow — with a population of more than 100,000 — is without a mask requirement and is making up "a larger and larger portion of the county's total cases," according to Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart a week ago.