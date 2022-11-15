Mayor announces $500M housing initiative during State of the City address

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum on Tuesday announced a $500 million funding initiative over the next two years for the homeless and others who need housing.

The Tulsa Housing Challenge, he said, "will include direct investment in housing, incentives for private sector investors, and anything else that expedites the closure of these housing gaps that exist in Tulsa today," he said.

"We hope that our faith, philanthropic, health care, and business communities will help achieve this. And we expect our partners in tribal governments, Tulsa County and the state of Oklahoma to play an important part too."

Bynum made the announcement during the annual State of the City address hosted by the Tulsa Regional Chamber at the Cox Business Convention Center.

In the coming weeks and months, he said, "I will convene critical partners across the community to finalize the action plan necessary to achieve this goal. If you want to join this historic effort, please shoot an email to housing@cityoftulsa.org and we will follow up with you directly.

"$500 million is a big goal, but that’s the kind of goals we should set for ourselves in Tulsa," Bynum said.

Also on Tuesday, Bynum announced he will work with the Tulsa City Council to identify $1 million in funding to create Tulsa’s first "mental health urgent recovery center" dedicated entirely to serving children and families in crisis 24/7.

The model, called YES Tulsa (Youth Evaluation Services), will be a one-stop triage center for families in immediate mental health crisis, he said.

The City will partner with Tulsa County and the state of Oklahoma to build it, and the state will join the federal government in paying for its ongoing operations, he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.