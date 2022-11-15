 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Mayor announces $500M housing initiative during State of the City address

  • Updated
  • 0
G.T. Bynum (copy)

Bynum

 Shane Bevel

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum on Tuesday announced a $500 million funding initiative over the next two years for the homeless and others who need housing.

The Tulsa Housing Challenge, he said, "will include direct investment in housing, incentives for private sector investors, and anything else that expedites the closure of these housing gaps that exist in Tulsa today," he said.

"We hope that our faith, philanthropic, health care, and business communities will help achieve this. And we expect our partners in tribal governments, Tulsa County and the state of Oklahoma to play an important part too."

Bynum made the announcement during the annual State of the City address hosted by the Tulsa Regional Chamber at the Cox Business Convention Center.

In the coming weeks and months, he said, "I will convene critical partners across the community to finalize the action plan necessary to achieve this goal. If you want to join this historic effort, please shoot an email to housing@cityoftulsa.org and we will follow up with you directly.

People are also reading…

"$500 million is a big goal, but that’s the kind of goals we should set for ourselves in Tulsa," Bynum said.

Also on Tuesday, Bynum announced he will work with the Tulsa City Council to identify $1 million in funding to create Tulsa’s first "mental health urgent recovery center" dedicated entirely to serving children and families in crisis 24/7.

The model, called YES Tulsa (Youth Evaluation Services), will be a one-stop triage center for families in immediate mental health crisis, he said.

The City will partner with Tulsa County and the state of Oklahoma to build it, and the state will join the federal government in paying for its ongoing operations, he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

Tulsa’s Homelessness Crisis by The Numbers

Quantifying homelessness is not an exact science. Here are the best numbers available as compiled by the nationwide Point in Time Count, the city of Tulsa, and A Way Home for Tulsa, a local consortium of private organizations and government entities working to make homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring.

1,063 - January 2022 Point-In-Time count of individuals experiencing homelessness countywide

2,296 - Number of people countywide who accessed services for the homeless in September.

396 - Number of people who stayed in Tulsa shelters Monday night. The shelters had a combined 386 beds available.

400-500 - The estimated number of permanent supportive housing units needed for the chronically homeless in the city of Tulsa. This number is based on a Point In Time Count's estimate that approximately 40 % of individuals experiencing homelessness will need a comprehensive offering of support services to enter into and stay housed permanently.

4,000 and 6,000 - The estimated number of affordable housing units needed in Tulsa. These units would serve not only the homeless but individuals with moderate to low incomes who are having trouble finding housing they can afford

City strategy: The city of Tulsa, in its Affordable Housing Strategy, has committed to working with A Way Home for Tulsa to implement a housing-first strategy for addressing homelessness. This means making housing the top priority for individuals experiencing homelessness, and then providing those individuals with mental health and other support services to ensure that they are able to remain in their homes.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Global population doubles in less than 40 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert