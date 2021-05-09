Mayfest's return this year 'absolutely incredible' festival director says

Returning following last year's cancellation due to the pandemic, the annual Mayfest arts, food and entertainment festival this year "was absolutely incredible," the event's director said.
"Even if last year wouldn't have been canceled, this year was absolutely incredible," festival director Heather Pingry said Sunday evening.
"It was great. Everybody was happy. The artists were happy, the food vendors were happy, the patrons were happy.
"We're happy to come together as a community to celebrate the arts again."
This year's festival, held Friday-Sunday, was the 48th Mayfest, after last year's Mayfest was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, more than 100,000 people attended the festival, with an estimated economic impact of about $5.7 million, organizers said.
An initial, preliminary count by organizers shows about 125,000 people attended this year's event, Pingry said.
A big factor in the festival's success is the weather.
In past years, including 2017 and 2009, the festival has been affected by heavy rains and storms, which is not unusual for this time of year in Tulsa.
The city averages 5.91 inches of rain in May, the most of any month, according to the National Weather Service.
Pingry said the weather this year — other than temperatures being "a little chilly" on Sunday with a daytime high around 60 — was "perfect."
Highs Friday were in the the mid-70s and on Saturday were in the mid-80s, with a few showers recorded over the weekend, the weather service said.
"The tiny showers we had were not even during festival hours," Pingry said.
"We had some high winds overnight (Saturday into Sunday), and we had one tent that was shifted a few feet. That was the worst thing weather-wise. So I will take that any day," she said.
Streets in the Tulsa Arts and Greenwood districts where the festival was held should be open by midnight Sunday, she said.
"People who come in and work Monday morning can expect normal traffic flow," she said.
More than 80 juried artists were among those showing and selling their works over the course of the 2021 Tulsa Mayfest. Juried Arts booths were along Detroit Avenue, between Archer and Cameron Streets.
In addition, more than 40 local artists, including those of the Black Moon Collective, had booths set up in the parking lot of the Vast.Bank building, across from ONEOK Field.
This was the first year that Mayfest, which has as its principal sponsor MidFirst Bank, was presented by ahha Tulsa, a connecting place for artists, cultural organizations, and the public whose mission is to keep Tulsa creative.