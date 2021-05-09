Mayfest's return this year 'absolutely incredible' festival director says

The city averages 5.91 inches of rain in May, the most of any month, according to the National Weather Service.

Pingry said the weather this year — other than temperatures being "a little chilly" on Sunday with a daytime high around 60 — was "perfect."

Highs Friday were in the the mid-70s and on Saturday were in the mid-80s, with a few showers recorded over the weekend, the weather service said.

"The tiny showers we had were not even during festival hours," Pingry said.

"We had some high winds overnight (Saturday into Sunday), and we had one tent that was shifted a few feet. That was the worst thing weather-wise. So I will take that any day," she said.

Streets in the Tulsa Arts and Greenwood districts where the festival was held should be open by midnight Sunday, she said.

"People who come in and work Monday morning can expect normal traffic flow," she said.

More than 80 juried artists were among those showing and selling their works over the course of the 2021 Tulsa Mayfest. Juried Arts booths were along Detroit Avenue, between Archer and Cameron Streets.