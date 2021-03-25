 Skip to main content
Mayfest is on for this spring — with COVID precautions

Mayfest is on for this spring — with COVID precautions

Here's one sure sign that normalcy may not be far away: Mayfest, Tulsa's annual spring celebration of art, music and food, will take place May 7-9.

The Tulsa Health Department recently approved the safety plan that Mayfest officials compiled for the festival. While complete details are still being worked out, the festival will have policies in place to provide a safe environment for attendees, artists, vendors, volunteers and staff.

The 2021 festival will be staged on the north edge of downtown, from the Tulsa Arts District to historic Greenwood. The festival moved to this location from its longtime home in downtown's Deco District in 2019. The 2020 festival was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayfest will feature juried artists from across the country, local artists, bands and musicians, and traditional festival food.

“After significant hardships across the creative sector during the past year, we are eager to provide opportunities for local artists, musicians, and performers as well as a free creative outlet for Tulsans,” said Holly Becker, executive director of ahha Tulsa, as the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa refers to its Arts District headquarters. Ahha produces Mayfest.

Due to the pandemic, the Tulsa Health Department currently requires all large-scale events to submit a COVID-19 safety plan for approval. The requirements follow guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The approved Mayfest plan includes detailed precautionary measures, such as:

• One-way traffic flow where possible.

• Physical barriers and guides to allow for social distancing.

• Touchless payment options where available.

• Numerous hand-washing facilities or hand-sanitizing stations throughout the festival site.

• Requiring the use of masks among vendors, staff and volunteers and strongly encouraging mask use by guests.

• Frequent cleaning and disinfection protocol.

• Frequent verbal and visual reminders and messages about the three W’s: wash your hands, watch your distance, wear a mask.

• Wellness checks among staff and volunteers.

• For the few indoor locations associated with the festival (the VIP area and the Youth Art Gallery), attendance will be limited, and all public health protocols will be followed.

Additional specific measures will be implemented as the festival nears. All public guidelines will be available to the public before the festival and can be found in the future on Mayfest’s social media channels and the Mayfest and ahha websites.

“As Tulsa’s infection rates move down and vaccinations move up, we’re confident that we can provide a safe, spring festival — especially with the help of the Tulsa Health Department,” said Heather Pingry, ahha Tulsa senior director of events and guest services. “Our festival setting is primarily outdoors, providing ample room for social distancing and comfort.”

Organizers warn that the festival will look different from years past, with all accommodations aligning with CDC guidance and closely reviewed by the Tulsa Health Department.

Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon," which will begin shooting soon in Oklahoma, will be based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

