Mayfest debuts poster for 2022 festival

A stylized figure with fiery red eyes astride a multi-hued horse that floats somewhere between beige clouds and a blue-and-green globe was unveiled Friday as the official poster image of the 2022 Tulsa International Mayfest.

The unveiling took place on the fourth floor patio of ahha Tulsa's Hardesty Arts Center, 101 E. Archer St. Mayfest has operated under the auspices of ahha Tulsa since 2020.

The image, a mixed-media work that is the creation of Tulsa artists Antonio Andrews and Tyler James of the No Parking Studios artists collective, is titled "Black Oklahoma."

"This is the first time we've chosen an artist collective for this project," said Heather Pingry, senior director of events and guest services for ahha Tulsa, who oversees Tulsa Mayfest.

The image, according to the artists, draws inspiration from Tulsa's history, in particular the Black Freedmen who came to Oklahoma with the Indian Nations known as the Five Civilized Tribes.

“With this piece, I really wanted to create an iconic image that will live on well after I’m gone,” said Andrews, who performed as a rapper under the name Dialtone before starting No Parking Studios as a way to expand his creative ideas outside of music.

“I wanted to create something that solidified our purpose of being here — to give it life, to add to the story of all of the history of this place. This is my best work to date, and I’m super proud of it.”

James added that the image created for the Mayfest poster is "something that represents our heritage as well as showcases who we are as artists in today’s art world. It’s important for us to understand where we are from and understand what the past has taught us to create a better future beyond us.”

In her introductory remarks, Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright said that "being seen and heard is one of the very beautiful benefits of art," and that art "celebrates our shared human experience."

The original art work, valued at $2,500, will be on display in the ahha Tulsa lobby through May 22, during which time patrons may place bids for it in a silent auction. Prints with the image will be available for $25 starting April 1 at the ahha Tulsa gift shop and at the merchandise tent during the festival. All prints will be signed by the artists.

Mayfest, the annual outdoor celebration of the arts, will be held May 6-8 in the Tulsa Arts District. The festival is sponsored by MidFirst Bank.

In addition to unveiling the poster image, officials with Mayfest and ahha Tulsa announced the immediate opening of two exhibits that will be on display in conjunction with Mayfest: the Mayfest Youth Art Gallery and The Gallery @ Mayfest.

The Mayfest Youth Art Gallery features works by young Tulsa artists in grades K-12. The Gallery @ Mayfest is a new concept that replaces the Tulsa Invitational Gallery, which has been a feature of Mayfest since the late 1980s. It will feature works by Oklahoma-based artists and collectives in all media.

Both galleries officially opened to the public at 6 p.m. Friday as part of the Tulsa Arts District's First Friday Art Crawl and will remain on display in the first floor of the Hardesty Arts Center through May 22.

Admission to the galleries is $10 during the First Friday event, and admission will be free during the run of Mayfest. All other times, the regular admission fee of $16.75 will be charged.

Other sponsors for this year's Mayfest include Vast Bank, George Kaiser Family Foundation, Claremont Corporation, National Endowment for the Arts, Holbrook Lawson & Rick Holder, GEICO, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, AAON, Gelvin Foundation, LDF, BKD, Southern Glazer’s and Pepsi.

