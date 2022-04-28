Mayes County commissioners approve TIF district for MidAmerica Industrial Park

PRYOR — Mayes County commissioners voted 2-1 Thursday to approve a resolution establishing a $300 million tax increment financing district within MidAmerica Industrial Park.

The 12-year TIF would cover 588 acres inside the 8,900-acre industrial park.

State and Mayes County officials hope the incentive will help land what they have said would be the largest economic development project in Oklahoma history.

Government officials have declined to name the company, citing a confidentiality agreement, but it has been widely reported to be Panasonic.

The company has signed contracts with Tesla and Canoo — which is building its own facility at MidAmerica — to provide electric batteries for their vehicles.

The development would lead to the creation of up to 6,000 new direct jobs, 1,200 indirect jobs, 16,000 new housing units and a population increase of 18,000, according to the project plan.

TIFs allow governmental entities to use a portion of property taxes generated within the district to invest in the district’s infrastructure, providing an incentive for private investment.

The terms of the TIF approved Thursday call for the manufacturer, labeled "Project Ocean," to receive $100 million, and MidAmerica would receive $50 million to fund infrastructure needs.

The remaining $150 million would go to schools, a vo-tech and other local entities that rely on property taxes to fund their operations.

County Commissioners Darrell Yoder and Ryan Ball voted in favor of establishing the TIF; Commissioner Matt Swift voted against it.

Swift said he had several reasons for voting no, including his desire to ensure that community members who opposed the project were represented.

“I do know there is a bunch of people that is not for it,” he said.

Swift said he’s also concerned that the TIF doesn’t provide enough money to the county government to compensate for the services it will be expected to provide as the community grows.

“County general funds is a really, really small amount of money,” Swift said.

Yoder said voting for the TIF was a no-brainer. He noted that Mayes County’s population declined in the last 10 years and that the TIF would help turn that trend around.

“This was an incentive to show that Mayes County wants them here, for me,” Yoder said. “We are extending the olive branch - we want you.”

MidAmerica CEO Dave Stewart said it’s important for the public to understand that if Pryor lands the project, it would not open its doors for at least three or four years. Planning is already underway to address the infrastructure, housing and other needs Pryor and surrounding communities will not, Pryor said.

“There is time for us to prepare, and we are not starting from ground zero,” Stewart said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tuesday that the TIF had to be approved if the state was to have any chance of landing Project Ocean.

Stitt signed House Bill 4455 on Monday that would provide up to $698 million for the project in rebates based on capital investment and job creation.

Oklahoma is competing with Kansas for the plant.

The company is expected to make its decision within 30 to 60 days.

Video: Governor seek economic incentives to land largest factory investment in state history.

