Maxine Horner, trailblazing former state legislator from Tulsa, dies at 88

More recently, she chaired the citizens committee overseeing the search for burial sites from the massacre. Although well past 80 when she took on the role and having to “shake off the retirement cobwebs,” Horner believed too strongly in the mission, she said, to turn the opportunity down.

Horner was also an advocate for north Tulsa and the historic Greenwood district, site of the massacre.

The Greenwood Cultural Center, of which she was a co-founder and board member, paid tribute to the late Horner: “She worked tirelessly to ensure the history of Greenwood was never forgotten. We are eternally grateful for her sacrifice, advocacy and commitment.”

Born and raised in Tulsa, Horner was a 1951 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, the city’s African American high school during the era of segregation.

Growing up in that era, Horner’s mother told her once “‘Never let the color of your skin get in the way of achieving your goals. If you put your mind to it you can do anything and be anyone,’” Horner recalled in a previous interview.

“I never did allow that to get in the way of dreaming of what I wanted to be.”