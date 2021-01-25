'Massive' work on I-44, U.S. 75 in west Tulsa starts today

“While I-44 and U.S. 75 will remain open during this project, there will be times that lanes will be narrowed and the corridors may only have one lane open to traffic,” ODOT said.

“There will also be ramp closures at the cloverleaf, along with full closures of Union Avenue over I-44 and on Skelly Drive at times.

“Traffic will be slow in all areas of the work zone and drivers are urged to set aside distractions and give their full attention to the road. Alternate routes such as I-244 should be considered, especially during peak travel times,” ODOT said.

The project is the largest in Tulsa’s history in terms of cost, Mitchell has said.

The work is the first of five “packages” to improve the I-44/U.S. 75 interchange and the I-44 west end corridor between the Arkansas River and the western I-44/I-244 split.

The project starting Monday will have the biggest impact to both I-44 and U.S. 75 traffic out of all the work packages, ODOT said.

Plans for additional work in the corridor are still being developed, and some are not yet funded or scheduled.