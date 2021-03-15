Massive open-air, free-span BMX arena nearly 50% completed

In addition to office space and the Hall of Fame, the two-story structure will include training and conference rooms, concessions and a catering kitchen.

Fernandez said that once the BMX facility opens next year, it will be busy with weekly local races and practices and as many as five national or World Cup events a year.

But he’s equally enthusiastic about the STEM programming and other outreach work the USA BMX Foundation and the track have planned for the community.

Those efforts are expected to begin the week of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre commemoration in late May and early June.

“What is really cool now, as the building is coming up, we are really starting to make the plans of how we are going to engage the community outside of just racing,” Fernandez said. “Our foundation is working with Dr. (Tiffany) Crutcher to launch an at-risk program for north Tulsa youth.”

The plaza area south of the arena will feature artwork from Shane Darwent that reflects the important history of the area.

“They did an amazing job of embracing the history of the Race Massacre and tying it to BMX and youth development,” Fernandez said. “That artwork is magnificent, so that has been exciting to see, and it is coming to life.”