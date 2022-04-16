Massive LED screen planned at Santa Fe Square, 'a focal point for public gathering,' developer Elliot Nelson says

Elliot Nelson is not known for muddling along. He thinks big.
So why not put a giant LED screen downtown where people could watch the OU/Texas football game, be bedazzled by digital art, and enjoy a good meal and the company of friends along the way?
Nelson’s even picked out the perfect spot for it — the plaza at Santa Fe Square, the $100 million-plus mixed-use development he and his partners are building.
“The idea is we are going to anchor the east end of downtown with this project,” Nelson said. “I think that is why I have kind of gotten around this idea of making that plaza as dynamic as we can and as active as we can, and trying to make it a real kind of focal point for public gathering over there.”
It was a couple of people on Nelson’s development team who came up with the idea as they kicked around concepts for providing screening between the plaza and an adjacent parking garage.
Rather than plaza diners looking up at the parking garage that will occupy the lower levels of Santa Fe Square’s 12-story office building on the east end of the development, they’ll look up to see digital art, sporting events and other displays on a 30-foot by 50-foot digital screen.
A similar concept, called Media Wall, can be found in the AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas, Nelson said
“And I have always been a fan of the Millennium Park stuff in Chicago, too, that has those moving faces right there along Michigan Avenue,” he said of the park's Crown Fountain digital art exhibit. “It kind of became this idea that it would be really good (to have) a rotating digital art piece, but also maybe an opportunity (if) OU-Texas is on, or if we want to show the Super Bowl out there, whatever it is.”
Nelson said the digital art could include work from around the country but he envisions it being driven by local competitions, perhaps involving high school and college students.
“We are working with some art consultants to make sure we get the right things up there,” Nelson said.
Santa Fe Square will cover an entire block, stretching from First Street to the north to Second Street to the south, and from Greenwood Avenue to the east to Elgin Avenue to the west.
In addition to the office building, the project will include two multi-family residential buildings totaling 185 units, and 30,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurants.
The plaza, which will be approximately 90 feet deep and 260 feet long, will face Second Street.
“The idea is that these restaurants will spill out into that plaza, so there will be a significant amount of seating out there,” Nelson said. “We are going to build it in a way where we can put in those really nice umbrellas that are anchored into the ground in the summer.
“And then we are also going to build in some permanent gas lines to where we can just transition to really nice heaters in the winter.”
Nelson knows there will be questions about how late the digital screen will stay lit at night, and whether it could create a dangerous distraction for motorists along Second Street.
The latter question isn’t a huge concern to him, he said, because the area — with its angled parking on both sides of the Second Street and other planned traffic-calming measures — should induce a slower pace of traffic.
“I am hopeful that just the activity and the built space, kind of what that will do to traffic calming,” Nelson said. “We are hoping it is a very safe atmosphere for pedestrians.”
When it comes to the big screen’s hours of operation, Nelson said a lot will depend on the people living in the apartments.
“Since those apartment tenants will be ours, as well, that’s obviously going to be of utmost concern, keeping our residents happy,” he said. “So we are going to manage it in a way that those people are happy with the way it is on and off. I think most nights we'll be turning it off fairly early.”
Can he envision an occasional exception to that statement? Perhaps.
“I would think the only time we would have something on really late is if there were a game that garnered a lot of local interest that was on later,” Nelson said. “You would probably push it a little bit, but other than that, I think the priority is going to be keeping the tenants happy in those apartments and making sure that they are not unnecessarily harmed by the light being on.”
Santa Fe Square's office building and parking garage are expected to be completed in early 2023, with the first apartment units and ground-floor retail space scheduled to come online in the first quarter of 2024.
The entire project is expected to be completed later that year.
