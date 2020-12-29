Massive appropriations bill included $120 million for Tulsa VA hospital

The federal funds approved this week will pay for most of the new hospital's construction costs, with another $10 million from private philanthropy led by the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation.

The city is contributing a 436-space parking structure financed through a 2019 bond issue.

Once completed, the hospital property will be transferred from OSU to the VA and operated in cooperation with the OSU Medical Center and the OSU Center for Health Sciences.

"For OSU-CHS, it’s been a great privilege to be part of this visionary project," said OSU-CHS President Kayse Shrum. "While caring for veterans is a top priority, the affiliation with the Veteran Affairs Hospital near our Tulsa campus will benefit our students and residents tremendously and further enhance our medical school nationally.

"After years of hard work and relentless determination by many civic leaders in Tulsa and local, state, and federal elected officials, we have achieved one of the most significant milestones, the funding for this project. We look forward to the start of construction and the completion of the project," Shrum said.

Featured video

Gallery: Tulsans of the year — These people gave us hope

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.