Mass COVID-19 vaccination events to begin next week through eastern Oklahoma tribes

The Osage Nation’s WahZhaZhe Health Center also will have a first-dose vaccination event Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Osage Casino, 951 W. 36th St. North in Tulsa.

The event is open to anyone. Attendees are asked to bring identification, but no appointments are required.

The Quapaw Nation will host a vaccination event April 13 in Quapaw for natives and nonnatives.

Held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pavilion at Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road, the event is open to any area resident over 18, including those residing across the state lines in Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas.

No appointments are necessary, but vaccines will be available to residents in the four-state area only while supplies last. Masks are required.

