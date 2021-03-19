Mass COVID-19 vaccination events to begin next week through eastern Oklahoma tribes

Area tribes will soon offer mass COVID-19 vaccination events in the Tulsa, Pawhuska and Quapaw areas.
The Osage Nation is offering vaccinations to anyone 18 or older Monday and Tuesday:
Monday, March 22, 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Osage Nation Civic Center, 1449 W. Main St. in Pawhuska
Tuesday, March 23, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Hominy Community Center, 610 S. Wood Ave. in Hominy
Tuesday, March 23, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grayhorse Community Center, 177 Kinney Drive in Fairfax
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health will be offering 4,000 first doses at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square in Tulsa, 4145 E. 21st St., on Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27.
The event, held in partnership with the Indian Health Service, will be open to all Oklahomans 18 and older. The tribe announced a change Friday to include anyone regardless of tribal connections.
Individuals must schedule appointments for the drive-through clinic by Wednesday, March 24, online at creekhealth.org/covidvaccine or by calling 918-758-3601.
The Osage Nation’s WahZhaZhe Health Center also will have a first-dose vaccination event Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Osage Casino, 951 W. 36th St. North in Tulsa.
The event is open to anyone. Attendees are asked to bring identification, but no appointments are required.
The Quapaw Nation will host a vaccination event April 13 in Quapaw for natives and nonnatives.
Held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pavilion at Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road, the event is open to any area resident over 18, including those residing across the state lines in Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas.
No appointments are necessary, but vaccines will be available to residents in the four-state area only while supplies last. Masks are required.
