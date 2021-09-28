Masks not required at this year's Tulsa State Fair, but they are recommended

Visitors to this year’s Tulsa State Fair will not be required to wear masks, but in accordance with CDC guidelines, officials are recommending that attendees wear them when inside exhibit halls or in crowded outdoor spaces.

The fair begins Thursday and runs through Oct. 10

“It was our decision that we would listen to the experts in this incredibly important issue,” said Mark Andrus, president and CEO of Expo Square.

“THD advises that attendees of large events, such as the Tulsa State Fair, should be fully vaccinated (if they are eligible for vaccination) to provide the best protection,” a news release states. “In accordance with guidelines from the CDC for areas with high transmission, THD recommends masking indoors and in crowded outdoor areas. Additionally, frequent handwashing or the use of hand sanitizer are encouraged.

“Anyone who is symptomatic or who has been recently in close, prolonged contact with an infected individual should stay home and seek testing for COVID-19. “

THD will operate a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic 11 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays during the fair on the lower level of the SageNet Center. Any vaccine and any dose — including the Pfizer booster shot — will be available for eligible individuals.