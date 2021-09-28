Masks not required at this year's Tulsa State Fair, but they are recommended

Visitors to this year’s Tulsa State Fair will not be required to wear masks, but in accordance with CDC guidelines, officials are recommending that attendees wear them when inside exhibit halls or in crowded outdoor spaces.
The fair begins Thursday and runs through Oct. 10
“It was our decision that we would listen to the experts in this incredibly important issue,” said Mark Andrus, president and CEO of Expo Square.
“THD advises that attendees of large events, such as the Tulsa State Fair, should be fully vaccinated (if they are eligible for vaccination) to provide the best protection,” a news release states. “In accordance with guidelines from the CDC for areas with high transmission, THD recommends masking indoors and in crowded outdoor areas. Additionally, frequent handwashing or the use of hand sanitizer are encouraged.
“Anyone who is symptomatic or who has been recently in close, prolonged contact with an infected individual should stay home and seek testing for COVID-19. “
THD will operate a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic 11 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays during the fair on the lower level of the SageNet Center. Any vaccine and any dose — including the Pfizer booster shot — will be available for eligible individuals.
“Influenza vaccinations will also be made available to those who receive their COVID-19 vaccine as they can be co-administered safely,” according to THD.
Expo Square has been consulting with Tulsa Health Department regarding what COVID-19 mitigation efforts it should implement, Andrus said, and earlier this month submitted a COVID-19 safety plan to THD for the agency's review.
The plan calls for additional signage and announcements encouraging fairgoers to stay 6 feet apart whenever possible, to wear masks where appropriate and to take advantage of increased access to hand-washing and sanitizer stations.
The layout of the fair has been modified to make indoor and outdoor aisles wider, and Plexiglas barriers will separate ticket vendors from the public.
No pets will be allowed in the livestock barns, and livestock exhibitors will not be allowed to camp overnight in the barns.
Visitors and workers at the fair showing acute signs of respiratory will be required to leave the property; those who cannot leave immediately will be taken to on-site isolation areas.
Vendors, meanwhile, will be required to meet all current Tulsa Health Department guidelines.
The pandemic all but shut down the Tulsa State Fair last year. The only events held were the Junior Livestock shows. The outdoor Ford Family Food Court was also open to the public during the livestock shows.
Tulsa County Commissioner and fair board Chairman Ron Peters said the county is following the recommendations of health officials and that he expects the fair to be a big success.
“We’ll make sure it’s safe, clean and fun for all of our attendees,” Peters said.
For more information about the Tulsa State Fair, go to www.tulsastatefair.com.