Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration is fundraiser for north Tulsa youth center

The Christian Ministers Alliance is sponsoring a 6 p.m. Sunday service to commemorate the death in April 1968 of Martin Luther King Jr. at Gilcrease Hills Baptist Church, 2001 W. Newton St.

The service is part of a $7.5 million fundraising effort to build a youth center in north Tulsa.

The Save Our Kids Youth Center is the brainchild of the Rev. W.R. Casey Jr., president of the ministers alliance for nearly 30 years.

Casey’s vision includes a recreation center and child care facility on the northeast corner of Apache Street and Lewis Avenue.

Four acres have been acquired at the site, and about $200,000 has been raised, he said.

The recreation center alone would include a gymnasium, swimming pool, playground, classrooms, computer lab, kitchen and dining room.

“It is a large undertaking, but with God, all things are possible,” Casey said.

“Having nothing to do and nowhere to go after school and on weekends” makes a teen vulnerable to “falling in with a bad crowd and becoming one of Tulsa’s statistics,” Casey wrote in a letter about the need for the youth center.