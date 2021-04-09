Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration is fundraiser for north Tulsa youth center

The Christian Ministers Alliance is sponsoring a 6 p.m. Sunday service to commemorate the death in April 1968 of Martin Luther King Jr. at Gilcrease Hills Baptist Church, 2001 W. Newton St.
The service is part of a $7.5 million fundraising effort to build a youth center in north Tulsa.
The Save Our Kids Youth Center is the brainchild of the Rev. W.R. Casey Jr., president of the ministers alliance for nearly 30 years.
Casey’s vision includes a recreation center and child care facility on the northeast corner of Apache Street and Lewis Avenue.
Four acres have been acquired at the site, and about $200,000 has been raised, he said.
The recreation center alone would include a gymnasium, swimming pool, playground, classrooms, computer lab, kitchen and dining room.
“It is a large undertaking, but with God, all things are possible,” Casey said.
“Having nothing to do and nowhere to go after school and on weekends” makes a teen vulnerable to “falling in with a bad crowd and becoming one of Tulsa’s statistics,” Casey wrote in a letter about the need for the youth center.
“(Such youth) need a place to be involved with healthy and productive activities and to be around adults who care."
The recreation center would carry the names of three men: longtime Tulsa attorney John R. Gaberino; the late Rev. Andrew D. Phillips, the 51-year former pastor of Mount Rose Baptist Church; and the late Pete Theban, former principal of Monte Cassino and Marquette schools.
The gym would be named for former Booker T. Washington High School basketball coach Mike Mims and one or more others yet to be determined, Casey said.
The Sunday service is set to honor Mims, Gaberino and other state and local luminaries. The Rev. Jason Yarbrough, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Glenpool, will serve as master of ceremonies. The Rev. LeRon G. West, pastor of Gilcrease Hills Baptist Church, will deliver a message.
Donors may phone 918-951-7407. Checks can be sent payable to C.M.A. Inc. at P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.