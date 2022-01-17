Martha Stewart headlines OSU business speaker series in Tulsa, Oklahoma City

Food and entertainment icon Martha Stewart is coming to Tulsa and Oklahoma City on April 6 as part of Oklahoma State University's Executive Management Briefings.

“A Conversation with Martha Stewart'' will be held at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. She will talk with Dr. Ken Eastman, dean of OSU's Spears School of Business, about subjects ranging from entertaining to entrepreneurship, according to a news release.

“We are very excited to welcome Ms. Stewart as our speaker,” Eastman said in the release. “She is well known for her many interests and business ventures, and I know that people will enjoy listening to her. She is an icon of food, entertaining and style, and we are honored to have her with us.”

Stewart is an Emmy-award winning television host and founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and creator of Martha Stewart Living Magazine.

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, which she started in 1996, provides television entertainment, award-winning magazines, best-selling books and more.