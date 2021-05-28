Married OU researchers admit to spending $2 million in grant funds on trips, credit cards

A married couple who conducted research for the University of Oklahoma has pleaded guilty to misspending $2.1 million in grant money they received from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Juan Lu, 57, of Norman, pleaded guilty this week in federal court to making a false statement regarding the grants.

Her husband, Shaorong Liu, 58, pleaded guilty on April 21 to using false documents in the same case.

Lu is listed as an affiliate research scientist and Liu is listed as a faculty member on the OU Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry website.