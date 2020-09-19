Marker installed outside Vernon AME Church is first element of Black Wall Street memorial project

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa community leaders unveiled a historical marker outside Vernon AME Church on Saturday, marking the first tangible beginnings of a memorial that will recognize victims of the 1921 Race Massacre.

The large, blue plaque with gold lettering stands on the corner of North Greenwood Avenue and East Cameron Street in the Greenwood District, summarizing the events of the massacre and providing the historical context of racial terror lynchings in America.

Tiffany Crutcher, founder and co-chair of the Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition that's heading the Community Remembrance Project and creation of the Black Wall Street Memorial, said the unveiling represented a "major milestone" in Tulsa.

"The historical marker represents the first destination point on Greenwood that speaks to the true unspeakable tragedy that occurred almost 100 years ago," Crutcher said in a message to the Tulsa World. "I feel like now people from all over the world will be able to walk down Greenwood and learn about the significance of the scared land that they have embarked upon."

Several residents and tourists had already stopped by to see the sign Saturday afternoon.