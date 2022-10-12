Mark of a pediatric grant

Luna Robinson, 10, puts her handprint in paint on a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe at the Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis in Tulsa on Tuesday in recognition of the Children’s Hospital Foundation at Saint Francis’ receipt of a $100,000 Hyundai Hope on Wheels Impact Grant to continue its fight against pediatric cancer. The local hospital is one of 77 recipients receiving a combined $16 million in new grants this year from Hyundai Hope on Wheels to develop innovative approaches to finding a cure for the disease.