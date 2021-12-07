Marjorie Tallchief, last of Oklahoma's 'Five Moons' Native American ballerinas, dies at 95

OKLAHOMA CITY — The last of Oklahoma's "Five Moons" has set.
Marjorie Tallchief — one of the five Native American ballerinas from Oklahoma who rose to global fame in the 20th century — died Nov. 30 at her home in Delray Beach, Florida. She was 95.
