Marjorie Tallchief, last of Oklahoma's 'Five Moons' Native American ballerinas, dies at 95
Marjorie Tallchief, last of Oklahoma's 'Five Moons' Native American ballerinas, dies at 95

OKLAHOMA CITY — The last of Oklahoma's "Five Moons" has set.

Marjorie Tallchief — one of the five Native American ballerinas from Oklahoma who rose to global fame in the 20th century — died Nov. 30 at her home in Delray Beach, Florida. She was 95.

Click here to read the full story from The Oklahoman. Some stories may require a subscription.

