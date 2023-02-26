State Question 820 forum in Tulsa

What: Panelists from both sides of the campaign, as well as industry experts, will be on hand to discuss pros and cons of legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27

Where: Tulsa Press Club, 415 S. Boston Ave. Unit 23

Info and RSVP: https://www.typros.org/events