Watch Now: Oklahoma officials tout bust of marijuana grows operating illegally statewide

He previously has said the bureau is “aggressively investigating” what he described as “fraudulent business structures” used to bring out-of-state interests to Oklahoma and circumvent the state’s two-year residency requirement for majority ownership in medical marijuana businesses.

“This is done by paying ‘ghost’ owners to put their name on licenses to claim ownership when they actually have no knowledge or true legal involvement in the grow operation,” Woodward said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt called Tuesday “a great day for law and order in Oklahoma,” citing the state’s priority to “crack down” on illicit marijuana operations across the state.

According to the news release, investigators found brokers moving millions of dollars worth of marijuana from multiple Oklahoma farms into black markets in states including California, North Carolina, Missouri, Indiana and Texas.