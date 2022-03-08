Watch Now: Medical marijuana legislative priorities outlined by Oklahoma House working group

Oklahoma lawmakers serving on a medical marijuana working group believe their proposals for the 2022 legislative session send a message: “If you’re an illegal operator, your time is up.”

In a news conference Monday, working group member Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, said legislation is needed to fix problems across the state that are going on 4 years old.

He cited specific language in the 2018 state question that legalized medical marijuana in Oklahoma as helping bad actors proliferate.

“That has been one of the biggest contributors to the straw man, out-of-state, out-of-country ownership in our grow operations in the state of Oklahoma,” he said.

But changing the State Question 788 rule — that nonresidents may have an ownership stake under 25% — was not among the priorities listed by the House Republican working group.

Among the bills listed Monday by Rep. T.J. Marti, R-Broken Arrow, was a proposal that would require data reporting from utilities on licensees' electricity and water usage. Other states with legal cannabis have similar systems, said Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City.

Combined with the upcoming implementation of a seed-to-sale tracking system, information on utility usage could help inspectors identify discrepancies that might indicate diversion from a grower, Marti said.

“The electrical and water data is what’s going to make seed-to-sale work and allow us to find who’s consuming our utilities and who falls outside the standard deviation of what they should be growing based on what they’re using,” he said.

Sage Farms founder Ben Neal said it may be challenging to develop such a baseline, noting that every grow operation is different.

“If every facility was the exact same — the exact same efficiency, the exact same lights, dehumidifiers, heat and air — then, sure, you could say … ‘It takes this much energy to grow this many plants,’” Neal said.

Noting that the number of changes being proposed for the industry makes for “quite an expensive plan,” Marti said one of the proposals would be a revenue-generator by increasing some license fees.

A substitute for House Bill 2179 by Echols would create eight tiers for indoor, greenhouse and outdoor grow operations. The bigger the operation, the greater the license fee, starting at $2,500. The fee for an operator seeking to license a 2.2 million-square-foot outdoor grow would be about $150,000. For a 20,000-square-foot greenhouse grow, it would be about $16,000 for the OMMA license. A similar size indoor grow would have to pay $60,000 for a license.

“When you talk to legitimate growers, there is nothing more offensive to them than having to compete against those who are breaking the law right now,” Echols said.

Enforcement is at the heart of the issue, he said, so another proposal would add local partners working in tandem with the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and other state agencies to weed out illegal operators. HB 3530 would carve $5 million per year from state tax revenue on marijuana sales to fund grants for county sheriff's offices.

“We’re funding the sheriff, so the sheriff’s going to be out there. We’re going to have at least one inspection annually, so you won’t be able to hide from us anymore,” Marti said.

Fetgatter, saying he has talked to more than 200 medical marijuana business owners, said legitimate businesses shouldn't be concerned with the proposals.

"They see these bills as a way that they can stop having to compete with the black market, so they’re more than happy to have these bills implemented and follow those rules," he said. “The problem in the state of Oklahoma is we legalized marijuana and we still have people who want to break the laws.”

Echols, who said the working group had support from the Senate on the slate of proposals, noted that only a fraction of medical marijuana bills were included in the list of priorities. Others are “not dead yet,” said Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita, including some proposals that have drawn concerns.

HB 3208 by Cornwell would impose a moratorium on new business licenses until oversight agencies “get everyone in compliance.”

Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action founder Jed Green said putting new licenses on hiatus would stifle businesses and possibly also create an unforeseen burden on the state oversight agency.

"A moratorium could create a rush on license applications by speculators and set OMMA back in their efforts to catch up, which they are finally doing,” Green said Monday.

From outside the House working group, Rep. Dean Davis, R-Broken Arrow, has proposed HB 4287, which would prohibit dispensaries from having “deli-style sales” but would require prepackaging of products.

“That’s a debacle,” Green said of the bill heading to the House floor. “That’s a bad one.”

Earlier proposals that sought to mandate prepackaged medical marijuana met with patient pushback, he said. Davis’ bill, as written, would limit patients’ ability to purchase less than 3.5 grams of cannabis flower at a dispensary.

A greenhouse grower, Neal is in the process of selling his cannabis businesses. He said Monday that he’s among an exodus of business owners who are struggling to stay afloat in Oklahoma's medical marijuana industry.

"The price (for cannabis) has come down, and the expense to grow has gone up," Neal said. "And you're thinking, 'Are things going to be better in one year?' And honestly, I don't think so."

