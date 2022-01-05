Update: Medical marijuana patients get scam warning after switch to new licensing software announced

Under Thentia, the application and renewal portals are designed to make it more difficult to submit an application with errors, which will reduce longer wait times for application processing and make the process smoother for OMMA regulators.

License holders will be able to update their information directly on the website after the switch to Thentia. With Complia, license holders have to contact OMMA directly to ask for a change.

Any license holder who is now unable to access the email address the agency has on file will need to request an update to the information by Friday by calling the OMMA call center at 405-522-6662 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or by emailing OMMAPatients@ok.gov with requests to update contact information.

Applications that are started in the current system but still incomplete by Monday will not be transferred to Thentia, officials said.

Each license holder will receive an email from no-reply@omes.ok.gov by Jan. 18 with Thentia login credentials.

The patient licensing team plans to zero out all queues before the data migration begins Monday.