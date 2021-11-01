Tulsa Tech takes on Sand Springs medical marijuana grow-site applicant

For his part, Farley, 31, just wants to get his feet wet in the business world as a young entrepreneur doing something he loves — gardening — in a way that he believes can improve people’s health.

“I just want to be incognito,” he said Saturday. “I don’t really want people to know it’s a grow (facility).

“It’s all industrial back behind there, and that’s why I chose that area,” he said. “You don’t see it off the main road, and few people drive those back roads."

Farley noted that the structure won’t be huge. He won’t have any exterior signage or do any advertising, and he plans to have security cameras and keep the facility well-lit, he said.

“I just don’t understand how that would affect night classes,” he said, adding that only he and two or three other workers would ever be on site.

He said he doesn’t believe that his operation will affect students at Tulsa Tech at all.

“My facility is behind the school,” he said. “I’ve worked in Sand Springs for 13 years now. They park and drive in the front except for the buses.”

Besides, Farley pointed out, minors can have medical marijuana licenses in Oklahoma.