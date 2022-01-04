State Medical Marijuana Authority switching to new licensing software

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will be using a new licensing software provider starting Jan. 18, officials said in a news release.

OMMA officials said the new provider, Thentia, will feature reduced turnaround times, decreased likelihood for error and a more user-friendly interface.

The last day to use the previous software, through Complia, is Jan. 7, and after that, the licensing system will be down for a week from Jan. 10 through Jan. 17 while the agency makes the transition to Thentia.

Under Thentia, the application and renewal portals are designed to make it more difficult to submit an application with errors, which will reduce longer wait times for application processing and make the process smoother for OMMA regulators.

License holders will also be able to update their own information directly on the website after the switch to Thentia. With Complia, license holders have to contact OMMA directly to ask for a change.