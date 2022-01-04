State Medical Marijuana Authority switching to new licensing software

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will be using a new licensing software provider starting Jan. 18, officials said in a news release.
OMMA officials said the new provider, Thentia, will feature reduced turnaround times, decreased likelihood for error and a more user-friendly interface.
The last day to use the previous software, through Complia, is Jan. 7, and after that, the licensing system will be down for a week from Jan. 10 through Jan. 17 while the agency makes the transition to Thentia.
Under Thentia, the application and renewal portals are designed to make it more difficult to submit an application with errors, which will reduce longer wait times for application processing and make the process smoother for OMMA regulators.
License holders will also be able to update their own information directly on the website after the switch to Thentia. With Complia, license holders have to contact OMMA directly to ask for a change.
Those unable to access the email address we have on file will need to request to update the information by Friday, Jan. 7 by calling the OMMA call center at 405-522-6662 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or emailing OMMAPatients@ok.gov with requests to change or update contact information.
The last day to submit new applications or renewals before the switch will be Friday, Jan. 7.
Applications that are still incomplete by Jan. 10 will not be transferred to Thentia, officials said.
License holders will receive an email from no-reply@omes.ok.gov by Tuesday, Jan. 18 with Thentia login credentials.
The patient licensing team plans to zero out all queues before the data migration begins Jan. 10.
In preparation for higher-than-normal call volumes, the OMMA Call Center will extend hours of operation to 6 p.m. Jan. 18-21.
OMMA also created a webpage with more information about the transition to Thentia.