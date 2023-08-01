Barbara Hoberock Tulsa World Capitol Bureau Staff Writer Follow Barbara Hoberock Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice John Kane heard arguments Tuesday in a case seeking to challenge a new law that increases some medical marijuana licensing fees for businesses.

Jed Green, founder of Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action, and three companies filed suit against the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority on June 30 and asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to assume original jurisdiction, meaning the case would not start in a district court. The suit asks the high court to find House Bill 2179 unconstitutional.

Kane will issue a report to the full court, which could accept or reject the case.

The lawsuit alleges that the law is a revenue-raising measure but that the Legislature did not follow the rules governing passage of such measures.

“The Legislature’s hike in the fee structure represents an extraordinary leap in the amount of revenue that the State will collect through medical marijuana business licensing,” the suit says.

Under the new law, annual fees are assessed through a "tiered licensing scheme" that ranges from the current $2,500 to more than $50,000, the lawsuit notes.

William Flanagan, assistant solicitor general for Attorney General Gentner Drummond, asked the court not to take the case. He said the bill is not a revenue-raising measure but that all of the fees are going to a regulatory purpose, he said.

The goal is to decrease the supply of marijuana and improve public safety — not raise revenue, Flanagan said.

“The rapid expansion of the industry has provided opportunities for organized crime, and the boom has made it difficult for regulators to keep up,” according to the state’s response to the suit. “To address the oversupply of marijuana in the State, the Legislature enacted House Bill 2179 to raise some of Oklahoma’s uniquely low licensing fees to a level in line with that of other states.”

Green has said the increases are not needed to support regulation, adding that the program has been revenue-positive since it started.

Flanagan noted that the plaintiffs waited more than a year before filing the suit.

The law was signed on May 26, 2022, but did not become effective until June 1 of this year, according to court documents.

Stephen L. Cale, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said the matter is of constitutional and public concern and that the court should take the case because the challenged law has a statewide impact.

He reiterated the plaintiffs' contention that the bill levies a tax but that lawmakers did not follow the proper procedure for increasing taxes.

“There is a pressing need for finality to this issue,” Cale said.​

