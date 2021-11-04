Service veterans share perspective on medical marijuana during interim study in Oklahoma House

When retired Army Maj. Ed Pulido met Mike Harryman, a fellow veteran injured in combat, one thing was obvious, he said: Doctors had given him too many pills.
“We got him on the medical marijuana — I will tell you his life has improved; he looks better,” Pulido said.
The two were given the chance to share their stories with lawmakers in an interim House study Tuesday requested by Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow.
Pulido, an Edmond resident and founder of Warriors for Freedom Foundation in Oklahoma, said that initially he wasn’t an advocate of medical marijuana but saw firsthand the negative effects of the alternative.
“When I was on those (opioid and nerve) medications, I was blurry. I was not myself. My body chemistry was off,” he said. That made him seek out “other therapeutic processes.”
Pulido said he has tried cannabis but is glad he doesn’t need to use medical marijuana daily.
Harryman spoke of his experience after the injury that resulted in his fourth Purple Heart.
He was coming off a counter-sniping mission in Abu Ghraib, Iraq, looking forward to having time off to go fishing with some new poles, when he was shot in the face with a 57 mm anti-armor rocket.
“I just thought we’d gotten hit with an IUD,” Harryman said, explaining his confusion when a buddy asked if he was OK.
He couldn’t talk, but while he tried, he reached for his mouth. “My fingers came out my nose,” Harryman said Tuesday.
He heard a medic tell a nearby soldier there was nothing to be done, that he was as good as dead.
They tried to carry him out, but Harryman, confused and bleeding out, said his focus was on showing the terrorist he could walk. From the point he tried to touch his foot to the ground, he said, “lightning hit,” and it became like watching a movie: his body being dragged away, medics performing a tracheotomy, being put in a body bag under a “beautiful sky.”
He woke up from a coma with post-traumatic stress weeks later in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland; he said he attacked a Middle Eastern nurse trying to render him aid because his first waking thought was that he had been captured by enemy forces.
“I had ungodly amounts of pain. The military sent me home with a bottle of morphine,” Harryman said.
He said he went along for eight years in a fog of pain, with a slew of opioid prescriptions as well as muscle relaxers, gabapentin for nerve pain and pills to counteract the negative side effects of all his other medication.
“I was taking 120 mg of Oxycontin three times per day plus two 60 mg morphine tablets three times a day, plus two Percoset every four hours, and I was allowed to take two 1 mg shots of Toradol for breakthrough pain,” Harryman said.
When Oklahoma allowed patients to treat their pain with medical marijuana on a doctor’s recommendation, Harryman’s life changed and he was able to function again, he said.
He said he tried smoking cannabis but, with his sinuses still affected by his injury, he was grateful that the state’s legal industry allows for the edibles and tinctures that work better for his medical needs.
“I had to find all of this stuff on my own. The military didn’t talk about it,” he said, pointing out that his traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress have been the biggest challenges of his life.
“The VA’s plan was to give us more meds. And it’s not working,” Harryman said.
Pulido says he wants everyone to know how empowered veterans can be by having cannabis as an alternate form of medicine. He advocates for education for veterans and doctors to understand that pills aren’t the only solution to help people in pain get through life.
“We have to study these issues, too,” he said, commending the House study for bringing Oklahomans together to “do the right thing.”
