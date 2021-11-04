Service veterans share perspective on medical marijuana during interim study in Oklahoma House

He couldn’t talk, but while he tried, he reached for his mouth. “My fingers came out my nose,” Harryman said Tuesday.

He heard a medic tell a nearby soldier there was nothing to be done, that he was as good as dead.

They tried to carry him out, but Harryman, confused and bleeding out, said his focus was on showing the terrorist he could walk. From the point he tried to touch his foot to the ground, he said, “lightning hit,” and it became like watching a movie: his body being dragged away, medics performing a tracheotomy, being put in a body bag under a “beautiful sky.”

He woke up from a coma with post-traumatic stress weeks later in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland; he said he attacked a Middle Eastern nurse trying to render him aid because his first waking thought was that he had been captured by enemy forces.

“I had ungodly amounts of pain. The military sent me home with a bottle of morphine,” Harryman said.

He said he went along for eight years in a fog of pain, with a slew of opioid prescriptions as well as muscle relaxers, gabapentin for nerve pain and pills to counteract the negative side effects of all his other medication.