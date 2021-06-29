Seed-to-sale: Restraining order in place for medical marijuana business requirement until further court action

She said the system will help in "preventing diversion and inversion of illegal medical marijuana and medical marijuana products," as well as expedite the notification process in the event of product recalls.

Metrc was not initially named in the lawsuit but joined after arguing that the restraining order affected its contract terms. It has said the contract should not be considered a monopoly because "a governmental contract cannot give rise to antitrust violations" under state law.

In its proposal to Oklahoma Management and Enterprise Services, Metrc argued that its platform was an important way to help state officials have proper oversight of the legal cannabis industry.

Its contract, which Durbin released publicly, says the monthly service and RFID tag fees were meant to help Metrc recoup its "initial investment" to get its system into operation for Oklahoma businesses.

In Durbin's live broadcast on Monday, he reiterated his view that the OMMA's "tweets aren't rules and regulations" for the more than 10,000 licensed businesses in Oklahoma's legal cannabis industry. The agency has made frequent use of Twitter to share information about the seed-to-sale program and argued last week that social media posts can be one of several ways to give adequate notice to businesses to comply.