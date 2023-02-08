With the March 7 vote on State Question 820 getting closer, those on both sides of the issue came together this week to debate the potential legalization of recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.

"What's the rush to get this thing done?" asked Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler at the League of Women Voters of Oklahoma forum in Tulsa on Tuesday.

Kunzweiler was among four panelists that also included legalization advocates Michelle Tilley and Damion Shade, as well as Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart, who joined Kunzweiler in opposition.

The district attorney said he would like to see more research on marijuana's developmental effects on underage children and mental health before its recreational use is legalized.

He claimed that the marijuana industry is "desperate to get this thing legalized because they can capture the population of people and get them addicted and dependent on their product."

He said this is the method the tobacco industry has used.

Shade claimed that the debate was really about the appropriate roles of the legal system and of government in people's lives.

"If we aren't talking about the criminal legal system's ability to detain people to increase the time that they are incarcerated … and their ability to make it harder for them to get jobs, to get houses, for them to get employment, I don't know what we're talking about," Shade said.

As a criminal justice reform advocate, he said the racial disparity in marijuana cases is significant, and he noted that the state question would allow previous sentences to be modified or even expunged.

Legalizing marijuana would give those (Black and brown) people the same path to relief that young, affluent white people have, Shade said. They would be able to move on with their lives and not deal with nonviolent drug convictions that keep them down, he said.

Kunzweiler said criminal justice reform can happen without legalizing recreational marijuana.

Tilley said legalization would help underfunded law enforcement agencies that could devote the resources they had spent on marijuana law enforcement to more serious crimes and issues.

Shade said the societal expectations of parents and employers rather than government should guide people in their use or nonuse of marijuana. The "government is not a nanny state that should be telling us what we should and should not consume in this way," he argued.

Dart disagreed, saying this statement deflects the issue "towards big government interfering in your life" rather than whether a person should vote yes or no on the state question.

Individual rights were heavily debated the following day at a Rotary Club of Tulsa forum that featured Kunzweiler and Jed Green, director of Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action.

"The question of recreational marijuana is simple, and that is individual freedom," Green said Wednesday.

The state's role, he said should be regulating "what this program looks like."

Green also addressed legalization's potential effects on taxes.

Since legalizing medical marijuana, Oklahoma has been "revenue positive," and recreational sales will only enhance that trend, he said.

Tilley had said at Tuesday night's forum that "by passing State Question 820, we will bring almost a half billion dollars of new tax revenue in the next five years to Oklahoma. And that means $100 million annually that we will be able to spend on schools and law enforcement, health care and our other priorities."

A news release states from Amber Integrated, an Oklahoma lobbying and political campaign consulting firm, predicts that in the first year, the annual tax revenue for recreational marijuana would exceed $65.7 million and that the figure would increase to about $105 million by 2028.

The firm anticipates that recreational and medical marijuana sales together would generate "more than $821 million in tax revenue within the first five years of SQ 820’s implementation, including more than $434 million in new tax revenue on recreational sales."

Green also mentioned at Wednesday's forum that in child-custody situations, marijuana use is seen as equal to that of other illegal substances such as nonprescribed fentanyl and methamphetamine, and he noted that that would change if its recreational use becomes legal.

Kunzweiler rebutted by expressing his concern about children being exposed to marijuana at an early age. Saying this is an issue of individual freedom "neglects our duty and our obligations to our children," he said.

"First and foremost, 820 is an attack on our children, and we cannot — and we should not — advance this ball," he said. "There's no rush to get this done."

