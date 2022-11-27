Public comment open on Oklahoma's marijuana rules with state oversight agency now independent

A one-month comment period for permanent rules affecting Oklahoma’s medical marijuana industry closes at 5 p.m. Dec. 15. The rules are largely unchanged, Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority officials say.

“The rules combine OMMA’s permanent rules that took effect Sept. 11, along with emergency rules that took effect this summer,” according to the agency. The rules incorporate three pieces of legislation that went into effect Nov. 1, including making OMMA independent from the State Department of Health.

Commercial growers are prohibited from being within 1,000 feet of a school, including technology centers. A moratorium began Aug. 1 for new business licenses, affecting processors, dispensaries and commercial growers. A summary of further changes is available at bit.ly/ommarulechanges.

Business entities affected by the proposed rules are encouraged to provide detailed information on revenue losses or cost increases, direct or indirect, expected due to compliance.

Comments from individuals or those with business interests may be submitted via omma.ok.gov/rules or to Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, P.O. Box 262266, Oklahoma City, OK 73126.

There also will be an opportunity for in-person public comment at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in Room 535 of the Oklahoma Capitol. Anyone who wishes to speak must sign in at the door by 9:05 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed and recorded on the Oklahoma Senate website.

After the close of public comment, the OMMA will compile a summary with an explanation of changes or lack of any changes made in the proposed rules. The subsequent report will be submitted to the governor and Legislature during the next step of the rule-making process.

Featured video: Congress sends its first marijuana bill to President Biden(tncms-asset)1e72bc69-00b6-566a-972e-433bbddfb63b[0](/tncms-asset)