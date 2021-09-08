'One person surrendered almost 300' medical marijuana licenses, lawmakers told in update on enforcement

An interim study at the Oklahoma Capitol on the relationship between medical cannabis producers and others in the state's agriculture industry revealed the extent to which the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is involved in compliance enforcement efforts.
Showing lawmakers an Oklahoma state map filled with green dots, each one a reported business site, OBN spokesman Mark Woodward said last week the agency has at least 8,300 cannabis-related manufacturing and 2,300 distributor license applications on file.
"If each one of these were Chick-Fil-As, we would not be able to sustain them," Woodward said, pointing to Oklahoma County. "We're not naive enough to think that every bit of this marijuana is going to the legitimate market. But there's tricks to figure out who's legitimate and who's not."
He said the agency denied approval in July of 401 business licenses based on evidence indicating they had what he described as the "criminal business structure" of "ghost owners" to bypass the two-year residency rule in state law.
The term "ghost owner" refers to an Oklahoma resident who falsely claims majority ownership in a business so out-of-state owners can report compliance to the OMMA and OBN. Businesses must have licenses from both in order to legally open.
Woodward declined Wednesday to disclose who had applied for those licenses or which businesses were affected "as this is still being processed at this time." But he told lawmakers last week: "We've already got one person who surrendered almost 300 licenses" after realizing the gravity of the situation.
"None of these are gonna pass anymore," Woodward said. "We were under a lot of pressure early on to just get these things out there, get it going, let's get the program working. And we stayed out of everybody's way.
"But we're at the point now where they have taken advantage of our hospitality and know how to play the game, ... and that is why things changed so quickly beginning in November and December of last year."
The interim study, Aug. 30-31, focused on concerns in the agriculture industry about the risks reported to come with the rise of cannabis grow facilities following passage of State Question 788. Its leaders were Reps. Dick Lowe, R-Amber; Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee; and Carl Newton, R-Cherokee.
"To me looking at this ... it looks like to me we're talking about a medical marijuana. This is a medical drug, pharmaceutical product that we're giving to patients that need it," Newton, who is an optometrist, said during discussions with OMMA leadership about the study.
"We have quite a few regulations and guidelines and stuff like that, and to me, comparatively speaking there doesn't seem to be as much regulations (for medical cannabis.)" He later said he believed "A lot of things in this medical field need to be tightened down to get a handle on this."
Lawmakers last week heard from officials with the Oklahoma Rural Water Association and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture about issues such as pesticide drift, as well as impacts to rural water and other rural utility services. But a significant portion of discussions also detailed the struggles involved with ensuring businesses are operating properly, including regulatory and legal compliance enforcement.
Tulsan Kathleen Windler recently filed a lawsuit against her former employer, Jones Brown, alleging the firm — where had she worked as a secretary — had her act as a ghost owner and turned the practice into a side business. Windler and four other defendants are charged in Garvin County District Court with cultivation-related crimes related to an OBN raid of a prospective grow site this spring.
The firm has not yet responded directly to Windler's allegations, but partner Logan Jones has previously maintained he and his colleagues have worked to help businesses follow the law.
Woodward told lawmakers in the interim study that some of those facilitating the "ghost owner" phenomenon are "brokers and law firms" but did not give names. He also referenced the existence of Windler's lawsuit while explaining the practices of ghost owners but said he would not comment further.
The OBN recently entered into a memorandum of understanding with the OMMA that entails the OMMA allocating a portion of license fees the OBN will use to create and staff a cannabis-specific enforcement unit.
OMMA leaders said the OBN's enforcement is for criminal violations, while OMMA typically takes on regulatory complaints.
"Our lane is very, very narrow," Woodward said in the interim study. "However, whenever they step outside the bounds of State Question 788, ... they start getting into Title 63 drug laws and our lane is very, very wide."