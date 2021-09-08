'One person surrendered almost 300' medical marijuana licenses, lawmakers are told

Woodward declined Wednesday to disclose who had applied for those licenses or which businesses were affected, "as this is still being processed at this time." But he told lawmakers last week: "We've already got one person who surrendered almost 300 licenses" after realizing the gravity of the situation.

"None of these are gonna pass anymore," Woodward said. "We were under a lot of pressure early on to just get these things out there, get it going — let's get the program working. And we stayed out of everybody's way.

"But we're at the point now where they have taken advantage of our hospitality and know how to play the game, … and that is why things changed so quickly beginning in November and December of last year."

The interim study, Aug. 30-31 at the Oklahoma Capitol, focused on concerns in the agriculture industry about the risks reported to come with the rise of cannabis growing facilities following passage of State Question 788. Its leaders were Reps. Dick Lowe, R-Amber; Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee; and Carl Newton, R-Cherokee.

"To me looking at this, … it looks like to me we're talking about a medical marijuana. This is a medical drug, pharmaceutical product that we're giving to patients that need it," Newton, who is an optometrist, said during discussions with OMMA leadership about the study.