OMMA reports contribution of over $40 million toward Oklahoma education, enough to fund hundreds of teachers' salaries

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority announced Tuesday that fees and taxes levied on the state's cannabis industry generated enough in revenue to fund nearly 800 teachers' salaries during the past fiscal year.

Spokesperson Terri Watkins said the OMMA contributed $42 million dollars to the Oklahoma Department of Education.

State Question 788, which legalized medical cannabis use and sales in Oklahoma, mandates that 75% of any surplus OMMA funds go to the state’s General Revenue fund and that the money “may only be expended for common education."

That money made up $12 million of the funds given to the Department of Education, Watkins said, while the remaining $30 million was the result of a funding appropriation by the state Legislature.

"So I talked to the Department of Education, and we calculated what that money would represent, and it represented the salary of (794) teachers," she Watkins.