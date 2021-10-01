OMMA director, new legislative liaison: 'Hard reset' of agency needed

Despite that possibility, Brown and Berry said they don't think the state should make it harder for entrepreneurs to enter the legal cannabis industry.

"We want businesses to be creative. We want businesses to grow in Oklahoma. We are a very business-friendly state — always have been and will continue to be here," Brown said. "What we do want to ensure is that those businesses who do start are doing it the right way and are following the right regulations, and that's what we're stepping up to ensure."

But Berry said again Friday that the OMMA is still in need of compliance inspectors, maintaining — as she did last week — that the department was about 40% of the way to having enough staff to visit each business in the state as of Sept. 1.

She said the "explosive growth" of the industry, along with requirements within SQ 788 for the creation of the OMMA within 60 days of the ballot measure's passage, meant "we've basically built an industry backwards" and have struggled to keep up.

"There was not really a lot of time for the people at the Health Department to stop and catch their breath and be forward-looking, because they were just trying to survive and keep those licenses going," Berry said.