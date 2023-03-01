Less than four months removed from a heated general election cycle, Oklahoma voters head back to the polls. But how will the recreational marijuana state question influence turnout?

With few comparable contests, it’s anyone’s guess. On March 7, voters will decide on State Question 820, which proposes legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and over and establishing a framework to expunge marijuana-related convictions.

Early voting is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3. Voters can weigh in early at the Tulsa County Election Board office, 555 N. Denver Ave. or Hardesty Regional Library, 8316 E. 93rd St.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. To view a sample ballot, go to okvoterportal.okelections.us.

A series of delays, including snags in implementing a new signature verification system managed by an outside vendor, compounded SQ820 from making the November 2022 general election ballot. Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office countered speculation that politics played a role in delaying the vote as “not only inaccurate but just absolutely absurd.”

With the option to set a special election date in 2023 or place the question on a 2024 ballot, Stitt opted for March 7. The special election will likely cost the state approximately $1.4 million, according to State Election Board recent estimates.

The last time an Oklahoma state question appeared on a non-general or primary election was September 2005, when Oklahoma voters soundly rejected an initiative to increase fuel taxes to pay for the construction and repair of highways and bridges. Just over 400,000 Oklahomans, amounting to about 18% of registered voters at the time, weighed in on the question.

Next week’s election is also unprecedented nationally. When voters in Arkansas, Missouri and Arizona recently decided on recreational marijuana questions over the past three years, the question appeared on a general election ballot, making it difficult to use those states to project turnout here.

When the medical marijuana question appeared on the ballot for June 2018 primaries, it garnered more votes than the gubernatorial primaries combined.

And those voters went to the polls with other issues on their minds. That primary election was held a few months after the statewide teacher walkout, which inspired dozens of educators to challenge incumbent state lawmakers who voted against teacher pay raises. Gov. Mary Fallin was terming out, which set the stage for competitive gubernatorial primary races.

Attracting voters to the polls has long been a struggle in Oklahoma, which ranked last nationally in voter participation in the 2020 presidential election. The issue is compounded in so-called orphan counties, where residents receive local television news coverage from out-of-state networks and sometimes aren’t as informed on state issues.

