If Oklahomans say yes to State Question 820 in a special election March 7, state lawmakers would be able to use the ongoing session to adjust the state’s adult-use marijuana program.

SQ 820 would go into effect June 5, giving legislators three months to effect change to the measure as written, but the result would still be a recreational marijuana system running concurrently with the state’s medical cannabis program.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority would take on oversight and implementation of SQ 820, with rules required to be in place by Sept. 3.

Assuming the state question passes, anyone 21 and older, including visitors from out of state, would be able to purchase marijuana. Dispensaries must already be registered with OMMA to participate in the beginning of the state’s recreational program.

SQ 820 includes specific language related to its implementation and oversight, with fines ranging from $25 to $250 for violations.

The measure allows for possession of a maximum 1 ounce (28 grams) of cannabis flower and 8 grams of concentrate. Residents would be able to grow cannabis at home and receive cultivation assistance from others.

SQ 820 establishes a 15% tax on recreational marijuana sales, with other state, county and local sales taxes also applicable. In some areas, this could mean adult-use cannabis sales taxes amounting to 25%.

Possession of paraphernalia would no longer be illegal for anyone 21 or older, and having cannabis in multiple containers (within the possession limit) may no longer be considered evidence of drug trafficking. Drivers could still be cited for intoxication, but SQ 820 provides for certain protections, including prohibiting the smell of marijuana as the basis for a search.

Those younger than 21 who do not hold a patient license but are found in possession of marijuana could choose four hours of drug education in lieu of a $100 fine.

Employers would still have the ability to restrict employee conduct, including cannabis use; drug testing likely would remain in place for employment screening, especially for safety-sensitive jobs.

Landlords could still restrict cannabis use by tenants, and cannabis could still be prohibited on school property. Alcohol could not be sold or provided anywhere marijuana is sold.

Local governments would be permitted to regulate operations of those with recreational marijuana licenses within the municipality, including location and hours.

SQ 820 also seeks to protect the rights of gun owners at a local and state level.

The state question would establish the Oklahoma Marijuana Revenue Trust Fund, which would first be used to offset costs of regulating the program. Surplus revenue would be divided among various state and local initiatives.

Oklahomans have until Friday to register to be eligible to vote in the March 7 election.

