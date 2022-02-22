Oklahoma officials tout bust of marijuana grows operating illegally statewide

A multiagency investigation into illegal marijuana grow operations in Oklahoma resulted in authorities taking down "a very large broker in the U.S." and seizing tons of illicit cannabis.
An estimated 100,000 marijuana plants and 2,000 pounds of bulk-processed marijuana was seized from nine Oklahoma farms after a yearlong investigation of illegal grow operations, authorities said Tuesday.
"We plan to file charges on these criminal brokers, business owners, land owners and entities that helped facilitate the fraudulent documentation allowing these criminal organizations to get an Oklahoma medical marijuana license," Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesman Mark Woodward said in a news release.
In a news conference Tuesday, OBN Director Donnie Anderson said of 13 arrest warrants issued in Oklahoma — as well as one in California and three in Texas — several have been taken into custody.
"One of the females that was arrested was one of our large targets. ... She's also a very large broker in the U.S. for moving marijuana across the U.S. and out of the country," Anderson said.
Woodward has previously said OBN is in the process of “aggressively investigating” what he described as “fraudulent business structures” used to bring out-of-state interests to Oklahoma and circumvent the state’s two-year residency requirement for majority ownership in medical marijuana businesses.
“This is done by paying ‘ghost’ owners to put their name on licenses to claim ownership when they actually have no knowledge or true legal involvement in the grow operation,” Woodward said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt called Tuesday "a great day for law and order in Oklahoma," citing the state's priority to "crack down" on illicit marijuana operations across the state.
According to the news release, investigators found brokers moving millions of dollars in marijuana from multiple Oklahoma farms into black markets in states including California, North Carolina, Missouri, Indiana and Texas.
Search warrants were served about 8 a.m. Tuesday at nine farms and three residential locations connected to illegal shipments identified by Oklahoma authorities, according to Woodward. The farms were located in several southern Oklahoma locations — Wilson, Ratliff City, Chickasha, Madill, Burneyville — and Chandler and Amber, a news release states. The other three warrants were served at residences in Edmond, Mustang and Norman, according to OBN.
Multiple local, state, tribal and federal agencies assisted in the investigation and Tuesday's operation, according to OBN. Anderson said around noon that agents were still collecting evidence, but it appeared the street value of the busts would exceed $500 million.
Anderson showed footage from one of the law enforcement operations this morning, coordinated to happen around the same time. The video from Wilson in Carter County showed agents taking down "a pretty good size trafficking operation," with 500 structures on 80 acres, Anderson said.
Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Director Adria Berry said she hopes the Tuesday operations serve as a warning to licensees across the state.
"If you are engaging in criminal operations, your actions will not go unnoticed," she said, noting the upcoming implementation of a seed-to-sale tracking system to help investigators' efforts.
Stitt, in commending lawmakers in attendance during the Tuesday news conference, promised "more legislation coming to protect Oklahomans."