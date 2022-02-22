Oklahoma officials tout bust of marijuana grows operating illegally statewide

A multiagency investigation into illegal marijuana grow operations in Oklahoma resulted in authorities taking down "a very large broker in the U.S." and seizing tons of illicit cannabis.

An estimated 100,000 marijuana plants and 2,000 pounds of bulk-processed marijuana was seized from nine Oklahoma farms after a yearlong investigation of illegal grow operations, authorities said Tuesday.

"We plan to file charges on these criminal brokers, business owners, land owners and entities that helped facilitate the fraudulent documentation allowing these criminal organizations to get an Oklahoma medical marijuana license," Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesman Mark Woodward said in a news release.

In a news conference Tuesday, OBN Director Donnie Anderson said of 13 arrest warrants issued in Oklahoma — as well as one in California and three in Texas — several have been taken into custody.

"One of the females that was arrested was one of our large targets. ... She's also a very large broker in the U.S. for moving marijuana across the U.S. and out of the country," Anderson said.