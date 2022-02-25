Oklahoma medical marijuana licensees to implement seed-to-sale within 90 days upon resolution of lawsuit

The resolution of a year-old lawsuit over seed-to-sale tracking means medical marijuana licensees will have 90 days to get into compliance and another 90 days to sell the rest of their untagged inventory.
"(Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority) has agreed and the court has ordered that OMMA will aggressively enforce the seed-to-sale requirements and ensure that those businesses that do not become compliant do not get another year to operate for free without any kind of oversight or guidance," Tulsa based attorney Ron Durbin said Friday in a news conference.
Durbin and Beau Zoellner, who operates a processing site in Okmulgee County for the Dr. Z Leaf business chain, filed a lawsuit last year alleging OMMA allowed a monopoly when it selected Florida-based Metrc as the state’s seed-to-sale tracking provider in 2020.
Among concerns over the state’s chosen vendor were fees with the potential for an unreasonable price increase for patients.
Durbin said several, though not all, complaints were resolved through the resolution announced Friday, a day after a canceled court hearing was to address the matter.
"Our goal is to help clearly outline a path to success for these people who originally signed up for the proper way of doing things, and really what the Oklahoma people originally voted for," Zoellner said.
OMMA’s legal counsel argued state law requires implementation of a real-time seed-to-sale tracking system and that the Metrc contract “fulfilled its statutory duty.”
In earlier court documents, the OMMA noted more than 7,100 business licensees used Metrc’s platform in some way before a temporary injunction took effect and forced a pause on implementation.
Durbin said the resolution ensures for training and guidance to help with Metrc compliance. OMMA agreed to conduct a minimum of five online training courses to allow Oklahoma businesses to ask questions and resolve issues they may have.
Among unresolved complaints: whether the state will have to reimburse businesses for required tags and shipping costs.
“That is one issue that we reserved for future litigation and future resolution in the courts,” Durbin said.
In the original complaint, plaintiffs argued the Legislature did not mandate use of a seed-to-sale tracking system from a specific vendor and did not expressly direct the use of costly RFID tags to keep track of inventory and sales. Metrc’s cloud-based system costs $40 per month, in addition to plant tags costing 45 cents each and product tags at 25 cents each.
Durbin and Zoellner said the resolution ensures for call center staff dedicated to answering questions business owners may have regarding Metrc.
The agreement gives dispensaries until May 26 to implement Metrc. After tagging their new products, they have until Aug. 24 to sell or legally dispose of all untagged cannabis products in their inventory.
The resolution also outlines a new regulation for enforcement, to allow for prosecution of any cannabis licensee not complying with the rules. Officials have said inventory tracking will help mitigate black market diversions of Oklahoma crops. The theme came up at a Tuesday Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics press conference announcing a multiagency effort to take down nine marijuana grows operating illegally.
"This is a crucial step toward cracking down on licensees operating illegally or skirting the system within Oklahoma’s medical marijuana industry," OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry said in a statement. "Come May 27, we will focus the bulk of our enforcement authority on businesses that are not Metrc-compliant.”
