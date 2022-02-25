Oklahoma medical marijuana licensees to implement seed-to-sale within 90 days upon resolution of lawsuit

Durbin said several, though not all, complaints were resolved through the resolution announced Friday, a day after a canceled court hearing was to address the matter.

"Our goal is to help clearly outline a path to success for these people who originally signed up for the proper way of doing things, and really what the Oklahoma people originally voted for," Zoellner said.

OMMA’s legal counsel argued state law requires implementation of a real-time seed-to-sale tracking system and that the Metrc contract “fulfilled its statutory duty.”

In earlier court documents, the OMMA noted more than 7,100 business licensees used Metrc’s platform in some way before a temporary injunction took effect and forced a pause on implementation.