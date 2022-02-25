Oklahoma medical marijuana licensees must implement seed-to-sale within 90 days

Among the unresolved complaints is whether the state will have to reimburse businesses for required radio-frequency identification tags and shipping costs.

“That is one issue that we reserved for future litigation and future resolution in the courts,” Durbin said.

In the original complaint, the plaintiffs argued that the Legislature did not mandate use of a seed-to-sale tracking system from a specific vendor and did not expressly direct the use of costly RFID tags to keep track of inventory and sales. Metrc’s cloud-based system costs $40 per month, in addition to plant tags, which cost 45 cents each, and product tags at 25 cents each.

Durbin and Zoellner said the resolution ensures call center staff who will be dedicated to answering questions business owners may have regarding Metrc.