Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority warns patients after harmful substance found in quality testing

“We’re kind of left on an island to figure things out,” Brixey said, adding lab professionals will still be working independently “so the next time through we will catch them.”

In the meanwhile, Pagonis urges patients to shop with caution. All dispensaries must keep certificates of analysis (COAs) on file for any product being sold, though these will not include THC-O-acetate yet.

“Check the package to make sure it matches the COA,” Pagonis said, “then ask yourself ‘should this have such a high potency?’ ... It is a helpful tip to think ‘should it be in that range or is that high?’”

The product that tested positive for the THC analogue, a sugar wax, was listed with a potency of 91% compared to similar products that max out in the 70-80% range, according to OMMA.

“This is not a compound that’s been heavily studied,” Pagonis said. “The effects are unknown (and) could range from difficulty speaking to you have several seizures in one night. It’s very dangerous to try to seek out this compound solely for its higher potency. ...

“And this is the kind of thing that if you tried (the chemistry) in your kitchen, you could blow up your house.”