Officials say Oklahoma is getting a handle on its cannabis boom

Oklahoma is getting a grip on the state's cannabis sector and will have an even firmer grasp if legislation pending this session made into law, two knowledgeable officials told the Tulsa Regional Chamber on Friday morning.

"A lot has changed since August," Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Executive Director Adria Berry said, referring to the date she was appointed to the position. "While growing up is never pleasant to talk about, we did need to step up — and we've stepped up tremendously in a very short period of time.

"From August 2021 to today we've doubled our staff, from 100 to 200. The purpose of that is to have inspectors in the field across the state. We didn't have that before. We didn't have nearly enough inspectors to go and have eyes on every licensee."

The combination of more inspectors and a seed-to-sale program that tracks individual plants will help the state control illegal activity in the sector and better monitor overall production.

"When I came into this job, a lot of people were angry because we had not done our job," Berry said. "I know there is a lot to clean up. It's going to take some time. But we're absolutely doing it."

Until recently, Oklahoma had more than 8,000 licensed medical marijuana growing operations, far more than any other state and far more than was being consumed by Oklahomans. Authorities soon learned that the broad framework put in place when voters legalized medical marijuana in 2018 made Oklahoma a haven for illegal operations.

"Listening to the industry, the industry wants to be regulated," said state Rep. T.J. Marti, R-Broken Arrow, chairman of the House Alcohol, Tobacco and Controlled Substance Committee. "A lot of people have investments in the industry, and the industry is struggling. It may not look like it from the outside, but inside the industry is struggling."

Marti said the proliferation of relatively unfettered medical marijuana businesses has caused the price of the product to go from $3,000 per pound to as little as $400.

"Compared to other states, we give marijuana away in Oklahoma," said Marti. "We're the cheapest by far. Joints are $1. It's a joke. ... Growers aren't making money."

Among steps under consideration during the current legislative session are splitting the OMMA from the state health department to create an independent agency; steep fee increases, especially for large grows; and required pre-packaging for all retail sales.

All face opposition from various interests, but Berry and Marti said there is broad support for reform. Berry said grow licenses are declining, and at some point an equilibrium will be reached.

"It has to," Berry said. "That's the way the free market works. With the free market approach and us able to regulate better we going to see (fewer business). ... In reality, it would probably only take a few of these large grows to supply the entire state."

