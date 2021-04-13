Muskogee City Council creates medical cannabis consumption rules during industry, educational events after new ordinance

In a 5-4 vote, the Muskogee City Council approved the creation of rules for the consumption of medical cannabis inside tents during industry-related events — even if on city-managed property — as long as organizers show it is primarily educational.
Under the new policy, medical cannabis may be smoked or vaped on city property during an event the city determines to be a "medical marijuana event" — or one open to the public with an expectation that at least 50 people with valid medical cannabis patient licenses will attend.
The host also must, according to a copy of the proposed rules, demonstrate at least 70% of programming is related to scientific, agricultural or pharmacological research, methods, findings or uses.
The rules do not allow the consumption of tobacco or cannabis inside city buildings or on city property within 50 feet of them. But they set parameters for the use of cannabis within fully enclosed tents or similar structures on city property, though such events would only be considered at a handful of locations in Muskogee.
Councilors passed an ordinance amendment in November, which took effect Jan. 30, that created exemptions to smoking and vaping bans on city property during medical cannabis events. The ordinance, sponsored by Councilor Traci McGee, promoted the exemption as an avenue to create tourism and economic development in Muskogee.
"I know this is gonna pass," City Councilor Ivory Vann said Monday of the vote, during which Mayor Marlon Coleman cast the tie-breaking "yes." "But I want the record to show ... that I did everything I could" to speak out against it, he said, adding that he believes the smell of cannabis in the air will be a nuisance "no matter what anybody tells you." Vann was also an opponent of the ordinance amendment.
The debate over the proposal was short during Monday's city council meeting, lasting under a half hour. But a summary of the rules presented indicates the city's Parks and Recreation board recently made revisions to their proposals based on community feedback.
The Muskogee Phoenix quoted Ward II Councilor Alex Reynolds as saying the city has lost "hundreds of thousands of dollars" in possible revenue because prohibitions on cannabis consumption within the city limits mean vendors choose to host their large events elsewhere. The ordinance amendment notes the city owns several outdoor event venues that could be reserved for a fee, which in theory supports the city's Enterprise Fund and by extension Muskogee's economic stability.
"In furtherance of that purpose, events held in any outdoor venue owned or operated by the city, which is rented or reserved for a fee, or which the city determines its sponsorship furthers economic development, shall be exempt from the smoking and vaping restriction of medical marijuana by licensees," the amendment states.
Vann argued that the proposal sends a poor message about the behavior of Muskogee residents and will in reality promote recreational cannabis use solely with the hopes of getting a hypothetical economic boost. He also questioned the feasibility of enforcement of drugged driving laws and suggested participants could create danger if they leave events while under the influence.
However, he did not provide statistics or other data about the frequency of such behaviors among medical cannabis users.
Councilor Derrick Reed, who also voted no, questioned the purpose for the policy and said he has not heard of recent interest in such an event on property owned by the city. He said benefits to the city from cannabis that he has seen have come from dispensaries and other local businesses.
Reed said Monday he is cognizant of medical benefits those who use cannabis say they've experienced. But despite that, he contended the proposal goes too far to advertise that the city's friendliness to the legal cannabis industry.
The policy approved Monday notes event applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Other rules authorized include: the host and vendors must have proper state licensing and documentation with the City of Muskogee; on-site security must be provided; participants must be at least 18 years old; and cannabis use for non-medical purposes is prohibited.
Hosts will also have to submit a proposed event program guide with classes, lectures or seminars, as well as an event consumption policy that is clearly advertised to attendees.