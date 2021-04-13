Muskogee City Council creates medical cannabis consumption rules during industry, educational events after new ordinance

"In furtherance of that purpose, events held in any outdoor venue owned or operated by the city, which is rented or reserved for a fee, or which the city determines its sponsorship furthers economic development, shall be exempt from the smoking and vaping restriction of medical marijuana by licensees," the amendment states.

Vann argued that the proposal sends a poor message about the behavior of Muskogee residents and will in reality promote recreational cannabis use solely with the hopes of getting a hypothetical economic boost. He also questioned the feasibility of enforcement of drugged driving laws and suggested participants could create danger if they leave events while under the influence.

However, he did not provide statistics or other data about the frequency of such behaviors among medical cannabis users.

Councilor Derrick Reed, who also voted no, questioned the purpose for the policy and said he has not heard of recent interest in such an event on property owned by the city. He said benefits to the city from cannabis that he has seen have come from dispensaries and other local businesses.