Moratorium on new marijuana grower, dispensary and processor licenses begins in August

A two-year moratorium on new medical marijuana grower, dispensary and processor licenses begins Aug. 1 in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will stop processing applications for new grower, dispensary and processor licenses after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 3208 on Thursday.

Current grower, dispensary and processor licenses are not affected by the legislation, according to a news release.

The moratorium ends Aug. 1, 2024, or earlier if the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority determines all pending license reviews, inspections or investigations are complete.

“All of our current grower, dispensary and processor licensees who stay in compliance with our rules should know HB 3208 doesn't change anything for them — owners of current licenses will still be able to apply for renewal when it's time,” OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry said in the release. “OMMA stands ready to implement HB 3208 by incorporating it into our rules during the rulemaking process, fulfilling the regulatory duties entrusted in us by Gov. Stitt, the Legislature and every Oklahoman.”

Most applicants for new and renewed grower, dispensary and processor licenses may still resubmit a corrected license application once if the initial application is rejected after Aug. 1. Some circumstances may require a denial, and other circumstances could allow an additional chance to resubmit a corrected application.

After Aug. 1, any applicant for a grower, dispensary or processor application whose application is denied may not apply for a new license until the moratorium is over. Licensees who surrender a license after Aug. 1 also may not apply for a new one during the moratorium.

Any grower, dispensary or processor licensee who allows the license to expire after Aug. 1 without submitting a renewal application will not be able to apply for a renewed or new license during the moratorium.

Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action has opposed the moratorium since it was proposed, as well as a new law increasing license fees.

Stitt said earlier in his 2022 State of the State address that such steps are necessary as bad actors have been able to get a foothold in Oklahoma's medical marijuana industry.

