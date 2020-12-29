Medical marijuana sales tax boosts Tulsa coffers amid COVID-19 revenue losses

Through November, the city’s overall general fund sales tax collections are down 4.2%, or $3.4 million. Though not what Wagner and other city officials wanted to see, it is better than the nearly 7% decline they had projected.

The city is benefiting from the continued growth in use tax collections, which through November are up 9.8%, or $3.5 million. Use taxes are collected on out-of-state purchases that are used here.

“That is a reflection of online purchases, that is what we’re seeing in the growth in use tax,” Wagner said. “So I think the more that we have people staying at home and buying through online retailers, the more we’re going to see purchases shift from sales tax to the use tax.”

Just how much the pandemic has helped or hurt local medical marijuana dispensaries is hard to quantify, but the city’s sales tax numbers show an increase in sales since the onset of the virus. From January through April, medical marijuana sales accounted for 0.95% of the city’s general fund sales tax collections, with the percentage nearly doubling from May through November.

Wagner noted that the city’s May sales tax check from the Oklahoma Tax Commission was for sales made in late March and early April, just as the city was beginning to implement virus-related restrictions.