Medical marijuana sales tax boosts Tulsa coffers amid COVID-19 revenue losses

More than two years after Oklahomans voted to legalize the production and sale of medical marijuana, the industry’s growing presence is helping boost the city of Tulsa’s coffers but not enough to make up for lost revenues caused by COVID-19.
In fiscal year 2021, which ends in June, the city is on track to collect $4.8 million in sales tax on the sale of medical marijuana. That would be nearly double the $2.7 million the city collected the previous fiscal year.
It also would represent a significant increase — about 80% — in medical marijuana sales tax collections as a percentage of the city’s overall sales tax revenue.
In fiscal year 2020, medical marijuana sales accounted for 0.97% of sales tax collections in the city’s general fund, out of which most of the city’s daily operations are paid; this year, that number is projected to be 1.76%.
“While it is more than we expected, it’s not of the magnitude by itself to get us back to where we were the year before,” said James Wagner, city finance director.
Dispensaries’ increasing sales isn’t the only reason medical marijuana’s percentage of the city’s general fund sales tax revenue is greater this fiscal year: Overall sales tax collections have decreased, magnifying the impact of medical marijuana revenue.
Through November, the city’s overall general fund sales tax collections are down 4.2%, or $3.4 million. Though not what Wagner and other city officials wanted to see, it is better than the nearly 7% decline they had projected.
The city is benefiting from the continued growth in use tax collections, which through November are up 9.8%, or $3.5 million. Use taxes are collected on out-of-state purchases that are used here.
“That is a reflection of online purchases, that is what we’re seeing in the growth in use tax,” Wagner said. “So I think the more that we have people staying at home and buying through online retailers, the more we’re going to see purchases shift from sales tax to the use tax.”
Just how much the pandemic has helped or hurt local medical marijuana dispensaries is hard to quantify, but the city’s sales tax numbers show an increase in sales since the onset of the virus. From January through April, medical marijuana sales accounted for 0.95% of the city’s general fund sales tax collections, with the percentage nearly doubling from May through November.
Wagner noted that the city’s May sales tax check from the Oklahoma Tax Commission was for sales made in late March and early April, just as the city was beginning to implement virus-related restrictions.
“That corresponds almost exactly with the period of time where we started to have the stay-at-home (order),” Wagner said.
Leta Carmona, a manager at Bloomers Dispensary and Sundries, said she saw a definite increase in business at the start of the pandemic.
“When it first started and people were getting the (government) incentives and the higher unemployment, it was crazy busy, crazy busy,” Carmona said, adding things have changed in recent weeks. “Some of the people I think are running out of unemployment at the end of this month ... (so) we see a slower flow of business.”
Across Oklahoma, medical marijuana sales tax collections totaled about $65 million for January-November 2020; a state tax yielded an additional $51 million for the same time period. Both figures are more than double the collections from 2019.
