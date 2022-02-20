Medical marijuana lab helps lawmaker seeking guidance on bills to make Oklahoma's cannabis safer

“Our main proposition is to identify those contaminants, and then on the second phase to come up with means, standardized operating procedures, that anybody can use and all use the same materials to generate the same results,” said James Rhudy, Genesis Testing Labs medical lab director.

Among concerns regarding regulatory changes is the sheer number of growers and producers compared to labs, so Genesis Testing Labs President Tony Brixey said they appreciated being able to share the concerns of a smaller industry with less lobbying power.

Their first proposal comes from Genesis Testing Labs’ own work on the ground finding THC-O-acetate and other compounds that may not be on other labs’ radar. The team at Genesis wanted to use their experience to help ensure other labs aren’t giving those contaminated samples a passing test only because they don’t have the same know-how.

“At the end of the day, it’s incumbent upon us to make sure that a passing (certificate of analysis) is really passing,” Lantz said.

Ultimately what will come out of a second proposal is consistency, the team at Genesis said.