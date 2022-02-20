Medical marijuana lab helps lawmaker seeking guidance on bills to make Oklahoma's cannabis safer

After the oversight agency for Oklahoma’s medical marijuana industry found a hazardous substance not yet included in testing regulations, laboratory professionals have been trying to help figure out a legislative solution.
As lawmakers start to consider bills in the 2022 session, cannabis testing pros have expressed hopes they would approve a six-month study to inform standard operating procedures and best practices for labs across the state.
The team at Genesis Testing Labs has already presented a lot of the information during an interim House study hosted by Rep. Kevin McDugle, a Republican from Broken Arrow, where the company is preparing to open a second location.
Joseph Lantz, vice president for Genesis Testing Labs, said McDugle asked for proposals that could be considered in the Oklahoma Legislature. The team’s goal was to identify a list of compounds in cannabis that shouldn’t be able to pass a lab test, but aren’t yet regulated, as well as create consistency across the state’s limited number of licensed labs.
“Our main proposition is to identify those contaminants, and then on the second phase to come up with means, standardized operating procedures, that anybody can use and all use the same materials to generate the same results,” said James Rhudy, Genesis Testing Labs medical lab director.
Among concerns regarding regulatory changes is the sheer number of growers and producers compared to labs, so Genesis Testing Labs President Tony Brixey said they appreciated being able to share the concerns of a smaller industry with less lobbying power.
Their first proposal comes from Genesis Testing Labs’ own work on the ground finding THC-O-acetate and other compounds that may not be on other labs’ radar. The team at Genesis wanted to use their experience to help ensure other labs aren’t giving those contaminated samples a passing test only because they don’t have the same know-how.
“At the end of the day, it’s incumbent upon us to make sure that a passing (certificate of analysis) is really passing,” Lantz said.
Ultimately what will come out of a second proposal is consistency, the team at Genesis said.
“One of the greatest challenges of being a cannabis lab is our customers don’t believe in us because all the other labs have different numbers because we’re not standardized,” Rhudy said.
The director of lab oversight for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, Lee Rhoades, said the agency has done an analysis to determine the priority for the industry: “Is it in contaminants, or is it in THC potency?
“And of course we’ve been hearing quite a while that THC variability is the big issue; the data bore that out,” Rhoades said in a Tulsa World interview last month.
One of the issues with variability in potency test result could stem from THC analogues, according to Rhoades and the team at Genesis.
These not-often naturally occurring compounds, such as THC-O-acetate, were developed in spray form during post-World War II U.S. military research, Brixey said. His team theorizes that some chemist-opportunists have been spraying medical marijuana plant material with the cannabinoid because it can result in a higher THC potency result.
Growers sometimes choose to pay a different lab that generates “better” results to get more in payment for their harvests.
But the legislation that’s needed to effect change has to go beyond THC potency and analogues, Rhoades said, to “anything that might be detected that might be detrimental to a patient’s health.”
Echoing concerns from the Genesis team, Rhoades said medical marijuana patients who “are sick to begin with and finding relief” rely on labs to be the gatekeeper from “something harmful they don’t know.”
The hope of those working on the proposals, which haven’t yet made their way to a numbered bill before the Oklahoma Legislature, according to Lantz, is to effect change in the correct venue.
“Going back to OMMA and saying ‘This isn’t right’ — they can’t do anything. They don’t write the rules, they just enforce them,” Brixey said, adding that’s what drove his desire to connect with lawmakers. “That’s where we felt like we could make an impact.