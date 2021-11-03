Medical marijuana emergency rules in effect as 'analog' products go unregulated

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority continues to stay busy accommodating new licensed businesses, addressing a growing trend of THC “analogs” on dispensary shelves and adapting to new emergency rules that are now in effect, agency Director Adria Berry said Tuesday.

The additional rules became active Monday, with the intention of giving the authority more power to act and enforce its own rules while also adding clarifications for operators on issues ranging from how long records must be kept to requirements for packaging of prerolled joints.

Outside of the emergency rules, which are now in the public comment period and on track to become permanent in the next year, the authority has made 30 hires in the past month, filling 12 new inspectors.

“One of the glaring issues we had was just not getting out and inspecting across the state. That’s really the biggest thing we’ve been hearing,” Berry said.

In addition to the new hires, a renewed focus on inspections and a replacement of the agency’s compliance director are driving the agency forward, she said.

“We are ramping up because this past year out of 13,000 businesses in 2021, so far we have visited 3,000. So we have work to do,” she said.