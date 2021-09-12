Medical marijuana compliance efforts highlighted as deadline to hire more staff looms

While Berry agreed there are "concerns to take into consideration about capping it at this point," she added: "you know, just purely from an objective, pragmatic standpoint, yes, other states have caps on the number of licenses they issue."

Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee, asked Berry during his remarks whether her hope was to "put some more regulations" on the legal cannabis industry "because this is truly a pharmaceutical product." He compared the regulatory structure for medical cannabis businesses to those he follows as an optometrist and said he believed "a lot of things in this medical field need to be tightened down" to properly oversee the program.

"What started with a five-page state question became state law immediately," Berry said, later saying she believed "there are absolutely still things needed in the industry." She also pointed out her remarks came on her second day at work as the OMMA director and is still learning about the agency's needs.

Kelly Williams, the agency's former director who still works for OMMA, said she has seen a 25% increase in the number of commercial license applications received so far this year. She said that level of growth will likely mean the OMMA will need more compliance inspectors than it anticipated, and that the OMMA is still seeking candidates for those jobs.